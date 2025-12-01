Currents Fall 2025

What’s Inside:
Beyond the Stereotype: Malibu’s Inner Circle
Justin Foster Shines in His College Journey
Once a Wave, Always a Wave: The Journey Back Home
Step Through Time: Shoes Serve as Worldwide Time Capsules
Made in Their Image: The Style That Shapes Us
“A Little College to a University”: Pepperdine’s Journey to Malibu
Revisiting the Written: A Generation’s Cry for Intentional Communication
Sport Administration Professor Remains the One Constant at Pepperdine
Hopeless and Burnt Out: Emerging Adults Grapple with Polarization and Climate Change
Malibu Country Mart’s Fabulous Fifty Years
Threads of Texas: How College Students Carry Their Childhoods Forward
Where the Surf Sounds Loudly: An Ode to Malibu, and All Her Beauty
“Moments in Time”: A History of Pepperdine Traditions