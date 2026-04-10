Crossover: Pepperdine Men’s Basketball Brings Faith to the Court

Pepperdine Men’s Basketball players Anto Balian (right) and Pasha Shemirani (left) stand with character coach and chaplain Raul Ortiz after practice in Firestone Fieldhouse. Through mentorship, prayer and everyday encouragement, players said Ortiz helps create a team culture where spiritual growth and Division I basketball cross over. Photo by Grace Boktor

At Pepperdine University, the Men’s Basketball program is exploring a crossover movement, blending Division I basketball with intentional spiritual growth.

Raul Ortiz, character coach and chaplain for the team, is at the heart of this effort. He said he attends practices, games and team events, offering mentorship and guidance while making himself available for conversations about life, faith or whatever is meaningful to the players.

“My job is not to produce results — thats God’s job,” Ortiz said. “Scripture says His Word is like a seed, and seeds take time. My responsibility is to plant and water. When it grows — that’s not up to me.”

Redshirt freshman guard Anto Balian said balancing faith with basketball requires intentionality and discipline.

“Even 10 minutes a day makes a difference,” Balian said. “Just because we’re student-athletes doesn’t mean we can’t make time. Everyone’s busy. You just have to separate yourself a little bit.”

One of the key ways Ortiz said he supports the team is by leading pregame chapels, creating a space where everyone can reflect and center themselves before the games.

Sophomore forward Pasha Shemirani said that same sense of support carries into practices and everyday team life, where encouragement often shows up in small but meaningful ways.

“Small words of encouragement during practice or in everyday moments can make the biggest difference,” Shemirani said.

Chapel, team devotionals and discussions about character are woven alongside workouts and games, creating a culture where spiritual growth and basketball intersect, Ortiz said.

“The day I made that decision to redshirt, I went to him and talked about getting closer to Christ,” Balian said. “He gave me words of wisdom like a dad would. We prayed together, and it was just a great moment. That really stuck with me.”

Beyond personal reflection, Ortiz’s gatherings influence the team’s spiritual growth, evident in the way players interact with one another.

“He’s brought all of us together,” Shemirani said. “Even if guys are at different places in their faith, we all sit there together. We feel united. Those moments help us bond,” Shemirani said.

For college athletes, that kind of guidance can be essential when success is so often defined by statistics and playing time.

“Athletes are especially tempted to attach identity to performance because it’s measurable,” Ortiz said. “Minutes played, points scored, rebounds — it’s right there in front of them.”

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Email Grace Boktor: grace.boktor@pepperdine.edu