Creating Tradition: Students Remember Deslyn Williams in Second Annual 5k

Editor’s Note: The Graphic chose to refer to Deslyn Williams by her first name only after her first reference. While the Graphic typically uses last names only after first reference, the Graphic chose to use Deslyn’s first name to remain consistent with how Deslyn was referred to in ongoing coverage of the October 2023 crash.

A memorial 5k for Deslyn Williams is becoming a new Alpha Phi tradition.

The 2nd annual race took place Sunday, March 16, on the day after what would have been Deslyn’s 23rd birthday.

The event was held for the first time in 2024, where nearly 300 students and community members gathered to complete 3.1 miles in the girls’ honor.

Williams, one of four Pepperdine seniors who tragically lost their lives in the October 2023 crash on Pacific Coast Highway, was an avid runner. She had been training for a half marathon and had even started a running club within her sorority to encourage others to join her.

Her mother, Olive Williams, shared stories of Deslyn’s childhood and her involvement in her middle school’s track & field team, where her love for running began.

Olive Williams traveled from Georgia to attend the event and shared how fitting the tribute was for her daughter.

“Deslyn always loved running,” she said. “She would love this. If she was here watching, she would be so honored, so happy.”

Olive said Deslyn always had the perfect outfit for working out, whether it was a run or a walk.

Lauren Rocco, Pepperdine senior and Alpha Phi sister of Deslyn’s, played a key role in planning this event for the past two years.

Rocco customized medals for the event, partnered with Finished Results Timing, marked out the course, ensured runners had food and hydration at the event and more.

“It’s just really a special event because Deslyn is such a special person,” Rocco said.

The memorial run was made possible with support from sponsors, who provided food and hydration for the runners.

Deslyn’s former employer, Malibu Farm, catered food for the event both years. Other sponsors for the event included LMNT Hydration and Poppi.

Rocco shared the desire and importance of keeping the event going in the coming years.

“I think we definitely want it to become an annual thing,” Rocco said. “We could set a standard and build relationships with sponsors so they can count on us having it each year.”

The hope of the event becoming a Pepperdine tradition is also important to Deslyn’s loved ones.

“It will mean a whole lot to me, and her family, and everyone else,” Williams’ mother said.

The annual run serves not only as a tribute to Deslyn, but also as a reminder of the close-knit community that continues to honor her legacy.

“It just shows the love you all have for Deslyn and all the other girls who passed away,” Williams said.

