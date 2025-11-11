Country Music: A Return To Roots

Senior Emelia James plays a guitar at El Matador State Beach on Oct. 22. Photos by Katherine Lytle

Country music extends far beyond horseback rides and Southern roots. Those who have never listened to a country song can still find a story they relate to in the lyrics. From Hank Williams and old country to Megan Moroney and modern country, one of the most hated genres of music can bring people together like no other.

Whether listeners are united on the front of disliking the genre or are brought together through the shared experiences artists narrate in their songs, country music is rooted in connection. What started as a blend of Appalachian folk and African American blues has grown into a diverse global genre that spans everything from traditional storytelling to pop-country crossover hits.

“Country music tells a story, and it reminds me of similar stories that I’ve gone through in my life,” first-year Sarah Wood said. “I feel like reflecting on those stories that have happened to me helps me reminisce about good times and maybe sad times that I’ve overcome.”

Fostering Growth

Country music allows listeners to focus on personal growth through the tales artists choose to tell. The stories told through country music encapsulate genuine human experiences.

The power country music has to communicate history and human experiences starts with the genre’s origins. Hailing from the Southern Appalachian Mountains, the genre was born out of a blend of other types of music, from blues and jazz to hillbilly, according to PBS.

Ray Benson, the frontman of the Western swing band Asleep at the Wheel, said the blend poured into country music allows it to describe “everything about the immigrant experience brought to America and Americanized,” according to PBS.

Since country music was born from the combination of different genres, it helps represent America as a whole and all of the diversity treasured within its borders, according to the Texas State Historical Association.

In a 1971 recording session with Earl Scruggs, John McEuen, a multi-instrumentalist part of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, said, “Country music wasn’t called that yet, but it was music of the country,” according to PBS.

Through this work, country music tells an array of stories from different walks of life. Not only do these stories help bring individuals closer together, but it allows for personal self-reflection on the relation of shared experiences and memories told through the songs, Wood said.

“Country music is very expressive,” Wood said. “I feel like it talks a lot about how somebody’s actually feeling.”

The ability for artists to connect with their listeners makes the interaction with country music more intimate, Wood said. It is also something she feels like a lot of artists aren’t doing in the modern world.

“Artists today can put on a show that’s not really them,” Wood said. “I feel like country artists really try and be themselves and write about something that’s real, like how they’re feeling, what they’re going through.”

Not only does it allow for individuals to reminisce on their own experiences, but country music presents challenges to its fans as well. There is an increasing dislike toward country music from 1993-2012, according to a 2012 Poetic study.

It is easy to see the hate country music attracts through social media. However, Wood said haters just haven’t given the genre a chance.

“People that hate on it haven’t heard all different types of country music,” Wood said. “There’s more pop country music, there’s older country music, there’s love song country music, there’s a lot of different variety. No matter what you like, if you were to try something, you can find something that you would like.”

Wood said the variety within the genre is what attracts her to it. While she listens to other types of music as well, she can find something that fits any feeling in country.

“If country music only sounded one way, I would get bored of it,” Wood said. “What makes me want to listen to it all of the time, and probably the most out of everything else that I listen to, is that there are a lot of different sounds to it.”

For junior Clare Mortimer, country music’s versatility is why she said it is her go-to genre. She said 95% of the time she is listening to country because no matter what mood she is in, there is a country tune to match.

“Any season that I’m in, there’s a song for me,” Mortimer said. “There’s always a song that explains exactly how I’m feeling. There can be hype or it can be slow or love, or mourning someone, there’s a lot of variety.”

Creating Connection

Through its variety, country music possesses the unique ability to foster genuine human connection across different ages, backgrounds or experiences. From family, friends or romantic partners, country music lovers have relied on their tunes to bring them closer to the people around them.

Some of these connections started from a young age for many listeners. Junior Cal Wipf said country music is the go-to in his household.

“It’s just something that has been a part of my family,” Wipf said. “It’s relaxing and reminds me of home.”

As the only son in his family, Wipf said he finds a special connection through country music with the women in his family — his mom and sister.

“It gives more than just, ‘Oh, she’s my mom,’ and ‘Oh, she’s my sister,’” Wipf said. “We can connect on a level where we don’t really have to say anything, we could just be driving and listening to music and vibes are good.”

Mortimer said she also uses country music to collect with a particular family member. She became a fan when country music was all her dad would play.

“I’ve just always grown up listening to it and it connects me with my family a lot,” Mortimer said. “They listen to a lot of country music. Growing up, my dad would play it, so I think that’s just where it stemmed from.”

Country music brings a level of nostalgia each time she listens, Mortimer said. Her dad used to play old Garth Brooks CDs in his red truck since it had no radio.

“Every time I hear Garth Brooks, it always takes me back to sitting with him and driving because that’s literally the only music we’d listen to in his truck,” Mortimer said. “When life is crazy or I’m focused on all these things, listening brings me back to a simpler time where I’m sitting, hanging out with my dad and the world isn’t too crazy.”

Mortimer is from Utah and her dad lives in Idaho. She said going to school in Southern California has separated her from her family, but country music allows for her to still feel close to them even while being far away.

“Anytime I miss him or I’m listening to those songs, it’s kind of like a blanket or a comfort food while being away,” Mortimer said.

Wipf agreed with Mortimer, when he said country music is extremely reminiscent of home for him. With the connections he has between his family and the genre, listening to country tunes always reminds him of where he came from.

“Going home for a home-cooked meal, country music is like that for me,” Wipf said.

Wood also said country music reminds her of home, but specifically because of where home is. The first-year comes from Fort Worth, Texas, where many country star greats have come from.

“Since I am from Texas, it really helps me feel like I’m at home,” Wood said. “Especially being so far away from home, it would take me 22 hours to drive home from here, and feeling like I have that to hold on to.”

The distance between school and home doesn’t only separate out-of-state students from their family but their best friends, as well. Mortimer’s friends all juggle busy schedules as college students, but they’re still able to find time to connect together over country music.

While Mortimer is in California, said she is able to text her friends when a new album is released for them to share about. When she’s home with her friends again, they make it a priority to attend summer concerts together.

“No matter where we are, it’s something we can listen to, and then come together to talk about,” Mortimer said.

This connection is much deeper than liking the same song, Mortimer said. With the weight country music has in her life, Mortimer finds a strong level of comfort with those who share her music taste.

“It is something that’s really meaningful and deep, just to have that comfort of someone understanding the way you view the world,” Mortimer said.

A Shared Love

Country fans also unite as a community over a shared love for their music. This connection can come in many different forms, from romantic to the tightest of friendships.

As a member of Pepperdine’s Baseball team, Wipf said he also uses country music to get close to his teammates. With the team striving for success together, the unity provided through the shared love for music can be especially important.

“If you walk by the field here, you’ll always hear country music playing,” Wipf said. “It is a good way to connect with the boys. We’re all listening to the same thing, we all know the words and we can all appreciate it and kind of build our relationships with each other.”

Mortimer and Wood both said some of their favorite memories involving country music have been listening with their friends.

“It reminds me of when I was with my friends and we were listening to a specific song going to the lake, or whenever something happened, it just kind of takes me back to being at home,” Wood said.

Mortimer’s favorite memory ironically happened when she was studying abroad in Europe and had the chance to see Megan Moroney in Switzerland. At the end of the concert, said she got to take home one of Moroney’s boots with her signature on it.

“It’s so funny being in Europe and still having that piece of home with country music,” Mortimer said. “That really bonded me with the people I was abroad with, and it’s something we still talk about now. So I just feel like, anytime country music’s involved, I’m growing closer with people around me.”

Country music has evolved with time and yet remains timeless as it adapts to the modern music scene. From old twang to pop-country, each country song possesses the ability to communicate real human experiences to listeners while bringing them together through their shared love for the genre.

