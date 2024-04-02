Concert Review: Bad Bunny Ignites Stage in Latest Tour

Transparency item: A review provides an informed and opinionated critique. These informed critiques are published to make a recommendation to readers. This review is the opinion of the writer.



The streets of Sacramento flooded with thousands of people — dressed as if they were on their way to a rodeo — making their way into the Golden 1 Center in the heart of the city. The massive arena hosted Bad Bunny on March 6, as he continued his Most Wanted Tour.

The crowds hollered with anticipation as the Philharmonic Orchestra Project set the scene for the night and opened the show — upon a semicircle on one side of the floor. The string, violins and harp gave the concert an almost cinematic feel, and Bad Bunny was the star of the experience.

Within 10 minutes of the orchestral opening, the first elaborate notes of “NADIE SABE” rang out, and the superstar appeared on another stage opposite the orchestra. As the singer began his verses in a prayerful position, he wore a bedazzled headscarf.

“Nadie sabe, lo que se siente / Sentirse solo con cien mil persona’ al frente,” which translates to, “No one knows, what it feels like / To feel alone with a hundred thousand people in front of you.”

The lyrics to “NADIE SABE” showcase the loneliness Bad Bunny combats as a superstar — the critiques, the status, the money and the women.

The over-2-hour-long show primarily featured tracks from his latest album “nadie sabe lo que va pasar manaña,” especially the show’s first act, which included the megahits “MONACO” and “MR. OCTOBER.” The energy was high, the massive speakers reverberated with reggaeton and the crowd screamed ceaselessly.

The show was done with impressive choreography from a troop of dancers, blinding strobe lights and pyrotechnics that lit up the trap star’s stage — adding further excitement to an already amped venue of over 17,000.

The second act opened with the reggaetonero reentering the arena on a live horse, wearing a chic blue cowboy ensemble — almost as if he emerged straight out of his album cover.

The star exploded back onto the stage with a medley of his older music from before he reached the fame he lavishes in today. He played songs like the melancholic trap “Vuelve” and the toxic “Soy Peor” to please his super fans as well as the hype-heavy “Chambea” and “Diles.”

The production value of this tour took a new height as the pop star got on a stage suspended above the crowd of people on the floor. The stage slowly turned as Bad Bunny interacted with fans and performed snippets from the familiar “25/8” from his 2020 “YHLQMDLG” and new songs like “VUELVE PLAN B” and “THUNDER Y LIGHTNING.”

What is Bad Bunny without a perreo medley? The singer performed more familiar, dance-inducing hits like “La Santa” and “Safaera.”

He surprised the audience with a very special guest to bring “PERRO NEGRO” to life — rappero Feid. The duo’s chemistry sent the audience into a frenzy.

As he transitioned to cooling down a bit, he decided to speak directly to his screaming congregation.

“With all the hardships you may be going through, you all came to spend a good time with me and leave the problems outside,” Bad Bunny said in Spanish, translated to English.

The artist has gone through a lot to be where he is today — the conflicts of fame, losing friends and family, the critiques against his perceived flamboyancy or the celebrity gossip that especially followed him after being in a relationship with Kendall Jenner.

All these issues seemingly fueled the fire behind his pen while writing this album. Through the high energy, sex-fueled, elegantly produced sounds, the veins of the album investigate the loneliness of being a celebrity and the responsibility he bears not only for his country but for himself.

Bad Bunny is far past needing to prove himself to all the critics who scrutinized his lyrics or style or even contemporary critics who were triggered when he wore a skirt or performed in drag.

Bad Bunny is in his prime and absolutely unapologetic for what he says or does. His aloof superstar status also speaks to his propensity as an entertainer.

Once he gets on the stage, the singer will do anything for the sake of entertainment and to make his fans dance. The singer is a professional at creating unforgettable hits as well as putting on a memorable show for his fans.

The tour includes 47 dates across 31 cities in North America, bringing Latin Trap to cities across the nation until May.

