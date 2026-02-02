Community Gathers for ‘Malibu Melts ICE’ Protest

Community members gather outside the Malibu Library on Feb. 1 for the “Malibu Melts ICE” protest. This protest was part of a larger national anti-ICE movement, according to NPR. Photo by Katherine Lytle

“Sometimes, people feel powerless to what’s going on in this country, and the reality is that we all have a voice that we can use. We all have feet that we can use to walk out into the street and protest what’s going on. That is the single most important thing we can be doing today as citizens.”

These were some of the words said by Jake Levine, former senior director for climate and energy at the U.S. National Security Council under the Biden administration and current congressional candidate for California’s 32nd District. Levine joined a crowd of local community members in front of the Malibu Library on Feb. 1 for the “Malibu Melts ICE” protest.

This protest was part of a larger national movement against the current Trump Administration and United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Some initial movements began in Los Angeles during the month of June, but protests have picked up again after ICE officers’ recent killings of Renée Good and Alex Pretti, according to NPR.

“What’s happening in this country right now is contrary, not only to our values and our morals, but it’s contrary to the U.S. Constitution,” Levine said. “It’s really important that we have leaders who stand up and fight and who help deliver a message that what is happening in this country is unacceptable.”

A protester holds a sign that says, “No F#@King Way!” as part of the “Malibu Melts ICE” protest outside the Malibu Library on Feb. 1. The recent movements have also protested the current Trump Administration. Photo by Melissa Houston

The Malibu Democratic Cub organized the protest that took place Sunday afternoon from noon to 1 p.m. directly across from the weekly Malibu Farmers Market hosted on Civic Center Way. Although the protest only took place for an hour, the time and popular location brought a lot of attention to the movement.

“Even if it’s an hour out in the sun, I think that little things can matter,” said Ella Stabile, senior class president at Malibu High School. “People often say, ‘What difference am I going to make?’ But all those people that think they won’t make a difference, all together will make a difference, and it’s the little things that add up to make the big differences.”

Local artist Eamon Harrington holds an “ICE Out” sign in front of the Malibu Library on Feb. 1. Harrington brought extra signs to share with fellow protesters. Photo by Katherine Lytle

Stabile was one of the younger participants in a diverse crowd of protesters. The participants included an array of community members from multiple congressional candidates to local painters and Pepperdine students.

“As I’ve been walking by, people have been saying, ‘Thank you for inviting young people here,’” Stabile said. “We are the people who are going to be growing up and going through this. So, we are making the changes that we want to see. We have the rest of our lives to live, and we want to live it good.”

Ella Stabile chants “say it loud, say it clear, immigrants are welcome here” with other protesters in front of the Malibu Library on Feb. 1. Video by Melissa Houston

The protest garnered numerous participants to the point where the movement began spreading across the street. Those who stood in solidarity with the crowd held their handmade signs or shouted from the parking lot in front of the Santa Monica College Malibu campus and the dirt of Legacy Park.

Protesters hold signs in front of the Malibu Library as part of the “Malibu Melts ICE” protest on Feb. 1. Participants held handmade signs, shouted chants, made peace signs and encouraged passing cars to honk. Photo by Melissa Houston

Stabile led the crowd in a series of chants while participants held up signs such as “The Devil Wears MAGA” or “You’re not protected. You’re just not being hunted yet.”

“This is important, and we have to put what’s most important first,” Stabile said. “I’m very privileged and grateful, and I want to use that and take it for the better and make what I can out of it.”

Ella Stabile, senior class president at Malibu High School, leads the crowd in a chant in front of the Malibu Library on Feb. 1. Stabile said the chants were not planned but an important part of unifying the protesters together. Photo by Katherine Lytle

Many protesters brought multiple signs to share, while others opted to hold up peace signs and wave to encourage passing cars to honk their horns.

“When the times get bad, the art gets good,” local artist Eamon Harrington said. “We’re at a real turning point. The country is turning right in front of our eyes. That’s what brings me out here, that’s what brings everybody else out here. It’s our job to continue coming out until the turn stops turning this way.”

Protesters line Civic Center Way in front of the Malibu Library for the “Malibu Melts ICE” protest Feb. 1. The gathering spread into surrounding parking lots and across the street to the Malibu Farmers Market. Photo by Katherine Lytle

Harrington had extra signs for fellow protesters, but as an artist, he said he simply values those who show up. Before he became a painter, he made documentaries and throughout his life, he found that it only takes person.

“You don’t need to have 10,000 people behind you—you have to exercise your voice,” Harrington said.

Police were present at the protest, but took no action beyond warning citizens to stay out of the road and not block traffic. Protesters said the point of their hour together was to make their voices heard, despite those walking by who voiced their disagreement with the movement.

“It’s even more important to demonstrate that this group can make a difference,” Levine said. “Hundreds, maybe thousands of people just drove by and saw that in the city of Malibu, people care about what’s going on in this country, and that’s the kind of change that we need.”

An LA County Sheriff’s Deputy vehicle passes the “Malibu Melts ICE” protest in front of the Malibu Library on Feb. 1. Police were present at the movement but took no action other than warning citizens to stay out of the street. Photo by Katherine Lytle

As for young supporters like Stabile, the senior class president said anything and everything can make a difference. As she returns to her classrooms as a Shark, she said she wants her peers to get involved and fight for what they believe in.

“Just get out there, do what you can and go make a difference, because it matters,” Stabile said.

