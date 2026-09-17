College of Health Sciences Introduces International Programs for Nursing Students

The exterior of the Pepperdine College of Health Sciences (PCHS) building at the Calabasas campus. PCHS welcomed their inaugural cohort Aug. 18, 2025. Photo courtesy of PCHS

The Pepperdine College of Health Sciences (PCHS) is embarking on a new journey across the seas. For the first time, PCHS is offering nursing students the opportunity to travel abroad for the summer semester.

Beginning summer 2027, first-year and sophomore nursing students can travel to any of the seven campus-based international programs. Charlie Engelmann, associate dean of operations for International Programs, outlined the expectations for interested students.

“All programs help satisfy core requirements,” Engelmann said. “No single program is specifically better for nursing students.”

Engelmann encouraged students to choose their program based on their interest level and their individual course requirements and needs.

Dr. Angel Coaston, dean of the College of Health Sciences, shared additional advice on program choice.

“I think in any of the southern countries that are listed, the student would have the opportunity to learn about themselves, learn about the country’s health systems and how this health system functions,” Coaston said. “Then also about the nursing education that happens in those countries.”

Coaston said that studying abroad could help nursing students grow in new ways.

“We do have Culture Competency in Healthcare courses, and all the nursing students are going to learn about different cultures,” Coaston said. “Going abroad would really just enhance what they’re going to learn in those courses about cultural competency, cultural humility, cultural awareness as students in hospitals — especially in California, a melting pot.”

Coaston said that nursing students should embrace the challenges that come with studying abroad.

“Traveling abroad can really stretch you in different ways,” Coaston said. “There are just personal challenges that you get, and also you’re working with people you’ve not worked with, and working in a group.”

Coaston said the Kyoto program is one she’s excited to visit.

“I’ve not been to Japan, and I’m curious about their own system. I’m curious about their education also, nursing education,” Coaston said. “So it would be a new experience for me. But any of them would be great.”

The priority deadline to apply for International Programs is Sept. 28. After this, applications are reviewed on a rolling basis, with Feb. 1 as the final deadline to apply. Admissions decisions are typically sent out two to four weeks after the application is complete, according to the Pepperdine International Programs webpage.

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Contact Natalie Amoroso via email: natalie.amoroso@pepperdine.edu