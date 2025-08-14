Class of 2029 Eagerly Anticipates Their College Journey

Clockwise from top left: Savanna Yant, Bassam Dadabhoy, Fiona van Otterloo and Junxi Xu smile for the camera. They shared their feelings going into their college journeys. Photos courtesy of Savanna Yant, Bassam Dadabhoy, Fiona van Otterloo and Junxi Xu

This year’s incoming class of first-years consists of 1,192 students chosen out of a total number of 14,249 applications, according to Pepperdine’s admissions website.

Four members of the class of 2029, Fiona van Otterloo, Savanna Yant, Bassam Dadabhoy and Junxi Xu, spoke on why they chose Pepperdine, how they are feeling and what they hope to gain from their college experience as they prepare to start their journey.

“I chose Pepperdine because it checked all of my boxes for what I was looking for in a college,” Yant said.

Yant is a Nursing major who is originally from Pacific Grove, Calif. She said she is excited to meet new people, make friends and explore Malibu.

Dadabhoy also said that Pepperdine was the perfect option for him.

“I chose Pepperdine because of its amazing business school and law programs,” Dadabhoy said. “Since I’m a Finance major and on the pre-law track, this school is the perfect option for me.”

Bassam Dadabhoy holds his diploma after his high school graduation May 2025. Dadabhoy said to not be afraid to meet new people. Photo courtesy of Bassam Dadabhoy

Dadabhoy is from Yorba Linda, Calif., and is a Finance major and Entrepreneurship minor. He said he is most looking forward to making new friends and experiencing the college life.

Dadabhoy and Otterloo both mentioned which international programs they may be curious about.

Dadabhoy said that while he is not sure about going abroad, he’s most interested in the Switzerland program.

“I’m looking forward to hearing more about the study abroad program,” Otterloo said. “If I do go abroad, I’d love to study at either Pepperdine’s London or Hauteville campus.”

Xu is already an International student from Shanghai, China.

“I chose Pepperdine because I really like the vibe of the school, which is caring, embracing and warm,” Xu said. “Plus, the campus and the location are amazing.”

In addition to sharing what they are looking forward to, these first-years also said what they are nervous about.

“I was raised in a non-religious family, so faith and Christianity feel relatively unfamiliar to me,” Otterloo said. “I’m excited to learn more about religion at Pepperdine, but am nervous I’ll feel behind other members of the community at times because of how I grew up.”

Yant said she is nervous about being in a new environment and not knowing anyone on a deeper level.

“I’m nervous about whether I can blend in Western social circles smoothly,” Xu said.

In regard to advice for his fellow first-years as they start this new chapter, Dadabhoy said not to be afraid to meet new people.

Savannah Yant strikes a pose by the ocean before starting her senior year of high school Aug. 13. Yant said she is looking forward to meeting new people. Photo courtesy of Savanna Yant

Yant said to be open to meeting everyone and being able to make the most out of the first year of college.

“A small gesture like a smile can have a big impact,” Otterloo said. “You never know how a fellow classmate may be feeling, and a welcoming smile or friendly introduction might be the highlight of their day.”

_______________

Follow the Graphic on X: @PeppGraphic

Contact Alicia Dofelmier via email: alicia.dofelmier@pepperdine.edu