Chris Tomlin: The Man Behind the Music

Chris Tomlin’s message of humility and surrender continues to resonate at Pepperdine months after his personal visit to the campus, students said.

On Feb. 5, Pepperdine University appointed contemporary Christian artist Chris Tomlin as the inaugural artist and worship ambassador. This initiative aims to foster community among students and deepen their faith.

Pepperdine welcomed Tomlin to Malibu on Sept. 14 for the annual Worship Summit prior to him officially stepping into his new mentor-like role.

“We saw him perform,” said Tim Spivey, vice president of Spiritual Life. “Big stage, big everything. That’s the Chris Tomlin everyone sees. We wanted the guy that people don’t see all the time.”

Tomlin’s appearance on March 12 differed from his previous performance, offering a personal and intimate experience both at the Well and around campus.

“This whole day was not about him performing,” Spivey said. “It’s about him pouring into students.”

Students’ Work with Tomlin One-on-One

At the start of Tomlin’s day on March 12, he spoke on his journey in the music industry with staff from WAVES WORSHIP and two selected students on the praise team, seniors Anna Spivey and Nathan Lee. He then collaborated with the group on their self-written worship songs, serving as a coach.

“For most of it, we were kind of just picking his brain,” senior Nathan Lee said. “Asking him, what does it mean to write songs, what does it mean to write worship, what is your process, what are ways the Lord has revealed himself through that?”

Afterward, Tomlin had a Q&A session with a small group of approximately 30 students involved in worship ministry at Pepperdine.

“Hearing from him felt like I was getting a wise and well-thought-out answer,” first-year Zane Worth said. “Not because he has however many listeners, but because of the experience he has under his belt.”

Tomlin’s Journey in Worship

Tomlin grew up in the church and loved to play music so people could use their voices to praise God, but he never thought he would become a worship leader, according to the website of his label, Capitol Christian Music Group.

During the private Q&A, Tomlin reflected on a time when he encountered Jesus, which sparked his current vocation.

“I think I was in the eighth grade when I was at a worship event, and I remember being so moved by God,” Tomlin said. “I don’t even know, I can’t even describe it. You know, I’m only 14 years old, right? Like, what do I know about anything about God speaking of me? But I just remember feeling like God is speaking to me right now.”

Tomlin also said when he was around 17 years old he led worship for a youth convention, and the speaker told him God was going to use him and his songs.

Over three decades later, Tomlin sold over 12 million albums, amassed over 7 billion streams and produced 16 No.1 radio singles, according to his label’s website and Forbes. He’s also accumulated multiple RIAA Gold & Platinum certifications. Along with a collection of Grammy, Dove, Billboard Music and American Music Awards.

However, even with all of his accolades, students were more impressed with Tomlin’s character.

“The thing I was blown away most by was not his performance,” Lee said. “It wasn’t skill, and it wasn’t talent — those are all things he possesses — but truly it was his daily surrender and commitment to a servant’s heart.”

Posture Over Performance

Tomlin said it is important to always keep a humble posture when performing, and his bandmates echoed his statement.

“It has nothing to do with us,” said Casey Moore, a guitarist and singer in Tomlin’s band. “Before we go on stage every night, we’re like the Holy Spirit come and move in your people, draw yourself closer to us. We want to know you more. We have faith and we have belief, but help our unbelief.”

Students like first-year Brenna Pickett said worship events with big names like Tomlin spiritually revive our campus.

“It was such a beautiful experience,” Pickett said. “You could feel the emotion in the room. You could feel the Lord’s presence touching the heart of Chris who was touching the hearts of all of us.”

Tomlin played eight of his worship songs in Elkins Auditorium at the Well including: “Good Good Father,” “Indescribable,” “How Great is Our God” and “Holy Forever.”

“Those who grew up in churches grew up on Chris Tomlin,” Pickett said. “So we were all really excited to get a little taste of childhood back and also that little taste of childlike faith.”

Lee and Worth both said meeting Tomlin revealed his humanity, showing he is not just a celebrity on the stage but a human who can make genuine connections.

“I think a really cool thing is that from the small coaching room to the Q&A to the hundreds of people in Elkins at the Well, there honestly wasn’t differentiation in his heart,” Lee said.

Tomlin said to remember that our primary goal is to help people see God’s greatness, not to merely showcase our own talents.

“I’m like Lord, I’m here, I’m leading, but I want to lead them to you,” Tomlin said.

Tomlin came to Pepperdine to encourage students in their faith and has continued to find space in his calendar to work with the next generation, Spivey said.

“The greatest ability you can ever have is availability,” Tomlin said. “And that’s the greatest ability that any of you will ever have in life, is to be available, available to do whatever God wants you to.”

Upcoming Tour

Tomlin will be going on tour starting in Nashville, Tenn. on April 18 and ending in Denver, Colo. on Oct. 21.

