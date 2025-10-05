Chasing Sunsets in Malibu: Students Reveal the Hidden Spots

The sky glows pink during sunset at Point Dume Beach on Oct. 20. Junior Adrielle Lanae Zindler said Point Dume Beach is one of her favorite places to watch the sunset. Photo courtesy of Adrielle Lanae Zindler

There are few sights that compare to a vivid sunset over the Pacific Ocean.

For many, a sunset is a medium to reconnect with nature and find peace in a busy world. Lucky for Pepperdine students, they don’t have to go far to experience a breathtaking one.

“I feel so grateful watching the sunset,” junior Adrielle Lanae Zindler said. “It’s so stunning. I didn’t get to grow up watching sunsets like these. It just feels like a confirmation of where I’m heading.”

Why Sunsets Matter

Lanae Zindler said the sunset is a perfect moment for students to get away from the stress of college life.

“When I have time, I’ll go to Surfrider Beach, and I like to just sit there,” Lanae Zindler said. “This is more of a personal thing, but I feel very spiritually connected to Him [God] when I sit on the beaches and watch the sunset with Him.”

Even though Pepperdine’s campus looks out over the Pacific Ocean, first-year Mia Avila said it is easy to overlook just how many sunset spots Malibu has to offer, and chasing sunsets can be harder than it looks if you don’t know where to go.

Ralph’s Beach

The sky turns pink and orange at Ralphs Beach on Aug. 19. Sophomore Bella Lopez said Ralphs Beach is a student favorite for sunset viewing. Photo courtesy of Bella Lopez

Ralphs Beach is best known for one pink house that serves as a backdrop for many student photoshoots, rolling waves and local residents taking a stroll with their loved ones and dogs along the soft stretch of sand, sophomore Bella Lopez said.

Sophomore Rose Antonio said she enjoys bringing frozen yogurt to eat with friends while watching the sunset or going for a quick swim if it’s warm enough.

“I feel calm and happy and connected to nature,” Antonio said.

Ralphs Beach is only a 5-minute drive from campus and can be easily accessed by parking along Malibu Road, Antonio said.

Lookout Point

The sun sinks beneath the Pacific Ocean visible from the top of Corral Canyon Road on April 10. Senior Kelsey Ramsey said she loves to watch the sunset and the stars there. Photo courtesy of Kelsey Ramsey

Senior Kelsey Ramsey said she often drives with her friends up Corral Canyon Road to watch the sunset.

Despite not being right on the beach, this lookout point offers a striking view of Malibu from above — even the twinkling city lights of Los Angeles in the distance on a clear night, Ramsey said. The spot can be found by driving up Corral Canyon Road, eventually taking a dirt road that leads to a secluded area of the hill.

“It’s kind of a far drive up, but at the top, there’s such a good sunset over all of Malibu — and good stargazing,” Ramsey said.

First-year Gigi Turkalj said it’s a good place for students hoping to watch the sunset from their car rather than the beach.

“My boyfriend has a Bronco, and so we’ll open it up and the back too, and we’ll drive up Corral Canyon,” Turkalj said. “If you keep going that way, there are some private roads you can go off, and you can go to the top, and you can see all around.”

This is a great option for students hoping to stay sand free before rushing back for an evening class, Turkalj said.

The Sand Dunes

The sky turns orange during the sunset visible from the top of the sand dunes on Feb. 23. Sophomore Bella Lopez said she likes to have picnics at the sand dunes. Photo courtesy of Bella Lopez

The sand dunes are about a 30-minute drive from Pepperdine — so it’s best to leave campus with plenty of time to catch the sun before it disappears behind the ocean, sophomore Bella Lopez said.

“When you get there, you have to hike up a whole entire hill and your legs are burning, but the views are so worth it,” Lopez said. “I like to have a picnic and a photo shoot. I love to bring little snacks there, not like a full meal, but like sweet treats and then also photos. I love getting dressed up and taking cute photos for the ‘gram.’”

The dunes are a great place to go with friends, or to perch by yourself and appreciate the beautiful Malibu landscape, Lopez said.

“I feel at peace,” Lopez said. “I just am in awe of God’s creation at all times.”

Point Dume

The sun sets behind Point Dume on May 8. Junior Adrielle Lanae Zindler said she likes to go with her friends or by herself. Photo courtesy of Adrielle Lanae Zindler

Point Dume is a classic Malibu spot — known by many as a surf spot, a signature Southern California landmark, a beautiful place to hike — it is no surprise that it is also a fantastic place to watch the sunset, Lanae Zindler said.

“I would say my absolute favorite [place to watch the sunset] would probably be Point Dume, especially if you’re on the beach,” Lanae Zindler said. “But also, there’s a neighborhood above on the mountains, and you can’t really sit there, but my friend and I drove through, and it’s so beautiful to watch the sunset from the hilltops over Point Dume, because you get the entire Malibu coastline.”

However, use caution so that your sunset activity doesn’t result in parking tickets, Ramsey said.

“Big Dume at the point is always so great,” Ramsey said. “But you have to move your car before sunset, or go really quick, because they like to tow.”

On Campus Spots

The sky glows at sunset from Pepperdine’s main campus on Nov. 20. First-year Mia Avila said her favorite sunset spots are all on campus. Photo by Annslee Mitchell

There are many great spots on campus to catch a glimpse of the sunset, especially for first-year students who may not have access to a car.

The sunset turns the sky pink visible from Seaside Residence Hall on July 24. First-year Mia Avila said this is her favorite quick sunset spot. Photo by Annslee Mitchell

“I’ve seen some pretty gnarly [sunsets] at the Seaside Hall, like the balcony on the fourth or fifth floor,” Avila said.

She said Pepperdine’s main campus has good viewing spots as well as Alumni Park.

“Go without friends,” Avila said. “Just be there for yourself. That’s honestly a beautiful blessing of a moment.”

