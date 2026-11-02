Chasing Goals: Students Find Pride, Gratitude at Malibu Moves

Malibu Moves participants run alongside Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) on Oct. 26. The half marathon, 10K, 5K, one-mile dash and 1K kids run began at Zuma Beach. Photos by Guinevere Hesse

The third annual Malibu Moves running festival took place at Zuma Beach from Oct. 25 to 26. Over 2,000 participants completed a half marathon, 10K, 5K, one-mile or 1K kids run, according to Malibu Moves. Pepperdine students were able to attend the events free of charge and all proceeds from the event went to various charities.

The event invited people of all ages and fitness levels, so participants were able to run or walk at their own pace, according to Malibu Moves. For three Pepperdine students, earning a medal at the finish line of their respective races signaled a significant achievement.

“Being grateful for the fact that I have a body that’s able to run is what kept me going,” sophomore Deborah Chamo said. “We have to remind ourselves that it’s a blessing that we get to do hard things like running.”

The Purpose Behind the Run

Sophomore Emma Gideon, a member of the RISE marketing team, said she designed the T-shirt given to each Pepperdine participant.

The day before the race, participants received their bibs, T-shirts and fueling snacks. They were also able to enter raffles for Lululemon products, Gideon said.

RISE program specialist Emily Luong (right) sips on a water cup alongside another race participant while wearing a T-shirt given to Pepperdine participants Oct. 26. Emma Gideon, a marketer for the RISE program, said she designed the shirt to reflect every element of the event, incorporating the mountains, a runner, the finish line and a carefully-selected color palette.

Gideon said her favorite aspect of working the event was the heartwarming community. She participated in the half marathon, pushing herself to overcome uphill obstacles. She also had the opportunity to meet YouTube sensation Trisha Paytas.

“It was so nice to run and see people wear my design, but also just be able to push myself and do something I had never done before,” Gideon said.

Chamo said she enrolled in the race to find a sense of purpose outside of academics that would feel rewarding and fulfilling. She joined the Pepperdine Running Club in September, which pushed her to train and tackle a new challenge.

A primary motivator for participating in the run was that Malibu Moves raised money for youth empowerment and fire relief, Chamo said. The entry fee for non-Pepperdine affiliated participants and other donations went toward local charities, including the Malibu Education Foundation, the Malibu Community Fire Brigade and The Emily Shane Foundation, according to Malibu Moves.

“I realized it’s going to charity and it does have a really good purpose,” Chamo said. “That was enough to encourage me to do the run and do it also with a heart of service.”

An Encouraging Atmosphere

Chamo, who completed the 10K race, said she never ran more than four miles in preparation for the event, but the lively energy motivated her to push through.

“Everyone, just with their smiles and music, all the stands and people showing up to volunteer and support — all of that created such a beautiful atmosphere to get me through it,” Chamo said.

YouTube personality Trisha Paytas (right) and her husband Moses Hacmon (second from right) run the 10K course at Malibu Moves on Oct. 26. Paytas said she finished #380 out of 383 participants, according to an Oct. 26 Instagram post.

Junior Natalie Hurwitz said her friends motivated her to participate in the 5K. Committing to the run gave her a goal to exercise regularly in preparation for the race.

She said participating in Pepperdine’s weekly Running Club meetings was also a source of community that helped with the training process.

“The running community in general in this area has been super sweet and supportive at Pepperdine,” Hurwitz said.

The Greatest Feeling of Accomplishment

At Malibu Moves, supporters filled the roadsides, cheering each participant on and providing snacks, gels and electrolytes.

The enthusiastic atmosphere motivated Hurwitz to push through moments of burnout, she said. It also made the run more fun because it felt low-stakes.

“I didn’t think I could do it,” Hurwitz said. “But with everyone cheering me on, the adrenaline and hype got me excited.”

Completing the 5K gave Hurwitz the confidence to potentially take on the 10K course next year, she said.

Hurwitz and Chamo said they doubted their capabilities prior to the race and had feelings of unpreparedness in the week leading up to the event.

However, Gideon, Chamo and Hurwitz said they were filled with pride at the finish line.

“Never having run anything like six miles before was so fulfilling and rewarding,” Chamo said. “It reminded me that I can do hard things and that I do care about showing up for myself and going through with my commitments.”

This story was copy edited by Haylie Ross and Lila Rendel.

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Contact Jordan Baquiran via email: jordanisabel.baquiran@pepperdine.edu