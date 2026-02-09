Campus Recreation Keeps Community Active

Jonathan Opsahl, Pepperdine (’20) alumnus and Campus Recreation fitness instructor (far left), guides a Strength and Conditioning class at The Cage on Jan. 21. Opsahl said he enjoys coaching the fitness classes. Photo by Catie Baur

Pepperdine’s Campus Recreation provides various resources to students, faculty and staff members to enhance personal fitness, wellness and enjoyment according to Pepperdine’s website.

These resources include: group fitness classes, club sports, intramural sports, outdoor excursions, educational programs and outdoor equipment rentals.

“The fact that both students, faculty and staff get to come to these [fitness] classes for free and they’re taught by three fantastic instructors, is great,” Professor of Theatre Bradley Griffin said. “I just can’t believe that we get such high-quality instruction and it’s just part of the benefit of being at Pepperdine.”

Group Fitness Classes Bring Campus Together

Jonathan Opsahl, Pepperdine alumnus (’20) and former staff member of The Graphic, is a Campus Recreation fitness instructor. Opsahl said he has taught the Strength and Conditioning class at The Cage Fitness Center for four years.

Students, staff and faculty members are welcome to attend group fitness classes Monday through Friday.

“What I like the most [about the fitness classes] is just exposing people to new ways of moving their body and different things that they can do to expand their potential,” Opsahl said.

The fitness programs at Pepperdine have grown significantly due to faculty, staff and students regularly showing up.

“We have a pretty consistent core group of people [who come to the fitness classes], but what’s cool is that they cover a broad range of experience levels and capacities,” Opsahl said.

Griffin said he has been attending Pepperdine’s fitness classes since the summer of 2023.

As a faculty member, Griffin said he was initially intimidated about attending the group fitness classes until he realized many faculty members he already knew also attended.

“I really appreciate the highly focused aspect of how the class is run and I think students would get a lot out of it if they’re able to come,” Griffin said. “Even if there are 20 people in the class, the instructors go around and make adjustments for each person, so you’re getting individualized attention.”

From left to right, Prof. of Theater Bradley Griffin, Prof. of Psychology Michael Folkerts, Lydia Folkerts, Director of Community Engagement and Service Christin Shatzer Roman, Administrative Coordinator of Campus Recreation Susan Bousman, Prof. of Mathematics Elise Askelsen and Jonathan Opsahl, Pepperdine University ’20 alumnus and Campus Recreation fitness instructor, pose alongside fitness class members at The Cage on Jan. 21. The group said they enjoyed a difficult workout together. Photo by Catie Baur

Club Sports

First-year Georgia Brown said she began playing on Pepperdine’s Club Tennis team in the fall term.

Being a part of the Club Tennis team has not only been a great way to meet people, but also to stay involved with past high school sports without spending too much time away from schoolwork, Brown said.

“Being on the [Club Tennis] team has been a good way to still stay active while still being able to manage schoolwork, so that physical activity isn’t something you have to stress about,” Brown said.

Although Campus Recreation offers three different club sports — beach volleyball, surfing and tennis — Brown said Pepperdine should offer more club sports.

“[Pepperdine] should offer more club sports, because for me, tennis has been a big part of my life,” Brown said. “Club sports offer a community aspect, but also allow a lot of students who don’t have the opportunity to play Division I sports to still hang on to something that is a part of them.”

Brown said being involved in sports has allowed her to stay physically and mentally well, and other students can feel the same way if they become involved in club sports.

“It’s a good way to meet people and you all have something in common with the people you play with, so I feel like it makes it easier to bond with them,” Brown said.

First-year Georgia Brown (middle) poses alongside Club Tennis teammates at San Diego State University on Nov. 22. Brown said she enjoys having the opportunity to travel to different schools with her team. Photo courtesy of Georgia Brown

