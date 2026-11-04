California State Senate

John M. Erickson (D) and Brian Goldsmith (D) are competing to replace California Senator Ben Allen (D), who is termed-out.

Erickson promises to address the cost of living crisis, stand up to corporate special interest and support the prevention of climate disaster and fire. Erickson supports SB 79, which overrides city zoning codes to speed up housing construction near public transit stops in urban areas, and SB 54, which allows individuals to refuse cooperation with ICE. He is the only candidate with previous government experience, and does not support Flock cameras.

Goldsmith aims to address affordability by making it easier to work, live and own a small business. Goldsmith also promises heightened public safety through crime deterrence and ensuring that California’s law enforcement and fire agencies are able to meet the needs of local communities. He encourages urgent environmental policies such as air quality and soil testing to ensure previously burnt areas are safe for residents and can be rebuilt sustainably. Goldsmith also wants to strengthen licensing and training requirements for firearms.

Brian Goldsmith (D): 57.80%

John M Erickson (D) 42.20%

Last updated 11:22 PM PST. 29:62% of total votes counted.