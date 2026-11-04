California Propositions

There are 14 propositions on the 2026 midterm ballot in California. The Graphic is covering the following propositions: 4, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45.

Proposition 4: Repeals Prohibition Against Public Funding of Election Campaigns (Legislative Statute)

Current law prohibits state and local governments from using public funds for election campaigns except in charter cities and counties.

This measure repeals that prohibition and allows state and local governments to establish public campaign financing programs for candidates who agree to specified spending limits and meet eligibility criteria.

Prohibits public funding programs from using funds earmarked for education, transportation, or public safety.

Prohibits candidates from using public funds for legal defense costs, fines, or repayment of personal loans to campaigns.

Triples maximum fine for campaign contributions by foreign entities.

49% of the votes counted

Yes: 40.0%

No: 60.0%

Proposition 37: Creates Loan Program for Middle-Income Buyers of Qualified New Homes (Initiative Statute)

Authorizes up to $25 billion in bonds to offer eligible buyers fixed-rate mortgages for up to 17% of the purchase price of a “qualified new home” (new construction or first sale of converted nonresidential property, priced below about $1 million–$1.5 million, depending on county, adjusted annually).

Borrowers must be California residents for one year, occupy the home, earn less than twice the area’s median income, and pay at least 3% down.

Requires that bonds be repaid by homeowners’ mortgage payments, not the State.

Prop 37 is projected to pass

49% of the votes counted

Yes: 61.06%

No: 38.94%

Proposition 38: Authorizes Bonds for Immunology Medical Research (Initiative Statute)

Authorizes $8.4 billion in state general obligation bonds for immunology and immunotherapy research

(technologies that use body’s immune system to treat disease), with half dedicated to cancer, heart disease, and Alzheimer’s disease.

(technologies that use body’s immune system to treat disease), with half dedicated to cancer, heart disease, and Alzheimer’s disease. Allocates funds equally between (1) a single University of California-affiliated nonprofit medical research institute, and (2) research grants for public or nonprofit universities and institutions.

Requires funding recipients to sell technology and drugs derived from research in California for 20% below national average price.

Appropriates money from General Fund to repay bonds; General Fund receives 10% of licensing royalties until bonds are repaid.

46% of the votes counted

Yes: 57.05%

No: 42.95%

Proposition 39: Prohibits Citizens from Voting Unless They Present Government-Issues Identification (Initiatiev Constitutional Amendment)

Prohibits voting by mail unless voter designates a government-issued identification number for their voter registration.

Invalidates mail ballots if envelope does not include last four digits of a government-issued identification number matching the number designated in the voter’s registration (e.g., if voter designates Social Security number for registration, but provides driver’s license number on envelope, their ballot would not count).

Prohibits voting in-person without presenting government-issued identification.

Requires election officials to annually report percentage of each county’s voters whose citizenship status they have verified.

Prop 39 has been projected to fail

52% of the votes counted

Yes: 41%

No: 59%

Proposition 40: Imposes One-Time Tax on Certain Taxpayers (Initiative Constitutional Amendment and Statute)

Imposes one-time tax of up to 5% on certain taxpayers with covered assets valued over $1 billion; covered assets include businesses, securities, art, collectibles, and intellectual property, but exclude real property and some pensions and reitrement accounts.

Allocates 90% of these tax revenues for health care, 10% for food assistance or education-related programsl prohibits using revenues to replace existing funding for these purposes.

Exempts such tax revenues from constitutional requirements for school funding, budget reserves, and state spending limit.

52% of the vote counted

Yes: 43.5%

No: 56.5%

Proposition 41: Prohibits New State Taxes That Exclude Revenues From State Spending Limit. Requires Audits for New State Special Taxes (Initiative Constitutional Amendment)

Prohibits any new state taxes that exclude their revenues from the state spending limit approved by voters in 1979.

For statewide special taxes, requires (1) a pre-election audit of programs that would receive funding from a voter-proposed special tax, and (2) recurring audits of programs funded by special taxes enacted after January 1, 2026.

States that other voter-approved measures appearing on the same ballot are void if they conflict with this measure and this measure receives more affirmative votes.

52% of the votes counted

Yes: 47.6%

No: 52.4%

Proposition 42: Prohibits New State Personal Property Taxes and Certain Retroactive State Taxes (Initiative Constitutional Amendment)

Prohibits new state taxes on personal property, including business interests, intellectual property, and financial assets (including assets in reitrement and investment accounts).

Prohibits new state taxes that apply retroactively based on taxpayer’s conduct, activitires, or a status that occurred before the new tax’s effective date.

Applies to new taxes that are enacted or take effect on or after January 1, 2026.

States that other voter-approved measures appearing on the same ballot are void if they conflict with this measure and this measure receives more afformative votes.

52% of the votes counted

Yes: 54.5%

No: 45.5%

Proposition 43: Limits Voters’ Ability to Raise Revenues for Local Government Services (Legislative Constitutional Amendment)

Currently, local governments must obtain two-thirds voter approval to impose, extend, or increase special taxes (taxes dedicated to a specific purpose) that they place on the ballot. However, this two-thirds vote requirement does not currently apply to special taxes put on ballot by voter signature gathering.

This measure would limit voters’ ability to pass voter-proposed local special taxes by raising the percentage of votes needed to approve such ballot measures from a majority (over 50%) to two-thirds.

Applies to voter-proposed ballot measures approved after January 1, 2027.

52% of the votes counted

Yes: 45.3%

No: 54.7%

Proposition 44: Requires Community Health Clinics Spend 90% of Revenue on Program Services (Initiative Statute)

Imposes penalties on nonprofit Federally Qualified Health Centers (community clinics providing primary care to medically underserved areas and populations) that spend less than 90% of revenue on “program services: advancing their charitable purpose, including but not limited to patient services. Department of Public Health may waive spending requirements in exceptional circumstances.

Authorizes Attorney General to publish guidance defining qualifying expenditures.

Monetary penalties may be refunded if centers become compliant within five years.

Authorizes criminal charges for false reports or artifically increasing spending ratio.

Prop 44 has been projected to fail

51% of the votes counted

Yes: 17.7%

No: 82.3%

Proposition 45: Modifies Environmental Review for Certain Projects (Initiative Statute)

Amends California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) to expedite environmental review for specified project categories (including most housing, transportation, water, health, wildfire mitigation, educational facility, internet access, and clean energy projects). For these types of projects, this measure: Sets deadlines for public agencies to complete environmental review and take required actions Allows expedited review of environmental and take required actions. Allows expedited review of environmental impacts, limiting public agencies’ current obligation to consider a range of feasible project alternatives to reduce environmental impacts. Establishes deadlines for filing and resolving lawsuits challenging project approvals; limits evidence courts may consider and relief courts can order.



46% of the votes counted

Yes: 45.64%

No: 54.36%