BSA Celebrates Black History Month With Talent Showcase

The Black Student Association (BSA) hosted a showcase highlighting Black students’ talents in the Howard A. White Center (HAWC) on Feb. 18.

Various students performed poetry and songs on stage throughout the night.

Junior Hailey Johnson, BSA social chair, hosted the show, and encouraged the audience to sing, dance, rap or perform poetry.

The event boasted over twenty attendees with everyone participating and supporting one another.

“I think it’s really important to host, just events in general and honestly just bring awareness to how much Black talent we have on this campus,” Johnson said.

First-year students who were grabbing dinner at the HAWC stayed and watched the performance, supporting the Black community on campus.

First-year Tori Pradia, a repeated performer, started the night with a rendition of Mary J. Blige’s “I’m Going Down.”

“I have loved that song since I was really young,” said Pradia, “I am a big Mary J. Blige fan.” Pradia said.

Later, Pradia performed a duet of Wicked’s “Defying Gravity” on stage with junior Heavenlynn Turner-Montgomery.

“It’s very important to be able to celebrate and hang out with people that are like me and so I think it’s a great opportunity,” Pradia said.

First-year Zanae Demery performed two original poems. Her first original poem was titled “Shadow of the Pledge.” The poem delved into social justice and inequality within the United States.

Demery said that the BSA Showcase is extremely important for fostering community on campus.

“It’s kind of easy to like fade in the back at this school, because we are outnumbered, so it means a lot,” Demery said.

First-year Zaria Williams and junior Abby Shannon performed the rap battle “Moment of Truth” from the film “Let It Shine.”

“It also feels good to have a chance to showcase what we can do,” Williams said.

BSA member James “JD” Davis said that providing students with opportunities like the BSA showcase to share their stores can make a difference on campus.

“It [the showcase] shows a lot of representation and also shows everybody using their creative skills.” BSA member James “JD” Davis said.

Davis sang a cover of Giveon’s “Heartbreak Anniversary” filled with lots of high notes despite the low tone of the song.

To close the night, Johnson and Pradia performed a rendition of “Bang Bang” by Ariana Grande, Jessie J and Nicki Minaj.

Upon reflection on the event, various members shared their last thoughts about the BSA Showcase.

Demery said she wishes events like the BSA Showcase received more visibility in comparison to some of the other large-scale events Pepperdine advertises.

“I feel like there are some events that need to be brought up more,” Demery said.

Johnson said the E-Board strives to enhance community through these events.

“We just want to create a really warm, welcoming environment to let people know like they’re welcomed and accepted.” Johnson said.

Many BSA students were happy to be able to bring Pepperdine’s Black community together, but some students, such as sophomore Jalen Brooks, shared the sentiment that they wished there was a bigger community of Black students at Pepperdine.

“If there are more of us, then there is more stuff for us to do because we will be more comfortable. Once we get a larger community, then I think more things will happen for us on campus,” Brooks said.

