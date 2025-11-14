Born This Way: How One Artist United Two Students

Seniors Quinn Boyle and Niccie Jamitkowski pose for a photo at their apartment July 25. Photos courtesy of Niccie Jamitkowski.

On the very first week of their first year at Pepperdine, seniors Quinn Boyle and Niccie Jamitkowski found themselves sitting side by side in a freshman year seminar class called Hard-Hitting Songs.

By the end of the week, before they knew each other’s middle names, the two said they were on their way to Dodger Stadium for their first Lady Gaga concert together.

What started as a spontaneous decision has since grown into a four-year friendship built off their love for music and their contrasting personalities. Now seniors and roommates, Boyle and Jamitkowski said they couldn’t be more different.

Boyle is meticulous and type A, and Jamitkowski Boyle is laid-back and type B — but their shared love for music has been the harmony that keeps their rhythm in sync.

“[Quinn] was like, ‘Wait, you like Lady Gaga?’ And I said ‘Yes, I certainly do,’” Jamitkowski said. “The next day she comes to class and says, ‘Hey, I know we just met, and this might seem creepy, but Lady Gaga is playing at Dodger Stadium this weekend, do you want to go?’ And I was like, ‘Yes I do!’”

Opposites Attract

Gaga is what brought them together, but their opposite personalities is what made their friendship work.

“I’m really type B,” Jamitkowski said. “I tend to be pretty laid back, chill — not in the sense of I don’t care, but more so like nothing’s really that serious. I prioritize fun, spending time with my friends, spending time with my loved ones and music.”

Boyle, meanwhile, said she describes herself as the opposite.

“I’m very type A and Niccie is very type B,” she said. “I’ll be listening to calm orchestrations, ballets, movie scores, and Niccie will be listening to her hyper pop, electronic house music at max volume.”

That contrast especially shows up in their daily lives as roommates.

“She’ll come into my room and it’s like a puzzle hunt in here because I just have so much stuff,” Jamitkowski said. “I have some wings hanging above me, scarves hanging from my lamp, and then you walk into Quinn’s room and it’s like stark white bedding, pressed linens and pressed sheets. It is so perfect and clean in there.”

Boyle said she doesn’t deny it — but she doesn’t see the difference as a problem.

“We balance each other out really well,” Boyle said. “Things that stress me out don’t stress her out, and vice versa. It’s like a puzzle piece.”



Music as a Bridge

While their personalities could have pushed them apart, music became the glue that stuck them together. In their first-year seminar class, Jamitkowski said they brought up Gaga whenever they could.

“We had to do a project on protest songs,” Jamitkowski said. “Everyone was doing actual protest songs, and we were choosing ‘Born This Way‘ as our protest song.”

From there, Boyle said music has spilled into every part of their friendship.

“We try to go to as many shows as possible, and we have an awesome record player that we’ll throw records on whenever we have people over,” Boyle said. “And of course, we are no strangers to karaoke.”

While living together, even mundane moments turn musical.

“We’ll just sing randomly, not even realizing it, like we’ll be doing laundry and singing.” Jamitkowski said. “When we’re in the car, that’s our time to shine.”

Balance is their Harmony

Music has also shaped the way they view one another. Boyle said she admires Jamitkowski’s fearlessness and openness.

“I love how Niccie really gives every style of music a go,” Boyle said. “She’s so appreciative of all forms of music and willing to listen to things and expense new forms of art. She is also a fantastic performer.”

Jamitkowski, in turn, said she values Boyle’s steadying influence.

“I remind her to take a step back and enjoy the little things,” Jamitkowski said. “And she reminds me to make sure to focus on the things I need to focus on. We play off each other really well.”

Full Circle Moment

Now, as seniors, they are gearing up to see Gaga again — this time at the Mayhem Ball. For them, the concert isn’t just another night out. This night is a reminder of how far their friendship and love for one another has come since that first week of freshman year.

“We went to Dodger Stadium our freshman year,” Jamitkowski said. “And now we’re going to the Mayhem Ball this year, it is a very full circle moment for us.”

Looking back, Jamitkowski said she sums up their relationship simply.

“Meeting in that class really fast-tracked our friendship. Talking about music really solidified us as friends. I lean on Quinn for so much — she’s one of my best friends in this entire world. And it wouldn’t have happened if it wasn’t for music.”

__________________

Follow the Graphic on X: @PeppGraphic

Contact Melissa Houston via email: Melissa.houston@pepperdine.edu