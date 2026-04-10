Beyond the Stats: Daniel Patterson Steps Up to the Plate as a Game-Changing Leader

Graduate infielder Daniel Patterson steps up to the plate against University of San Diego on March 28 at Eddy D. Field Stadium. Patterson leads his team with 118 at-bats this season. Photos by Ava Walton

Daniel Patterson, Pepperdine Baseball graduate infielder, was not expecting to play college baseball this season, but he is — and he’s making the most of every moment.

Ahead of the 2026 season, Patterson transferred from Westmont College in Santa Barbara and quickly became one of the Waves’ most consistent offensive players, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

However, Patterson’s influence is not limited to playing baseball. He said his approach to the game is grounded in gratitude, freedom and a team-first mentality, leaving a mark that will be remembered.

“He plays the game with a passion that is unrivaled,” Head Coach Tyler LaTorre said. “He plays as if each day is his last day to play the game, and I think that is something that is very rare in this day and age.”

This is a mindset that did not come overnight.

Growing up in a sports household, Patterson said baseball has been part of his life ever since he was born.

“My dad specifically was a huge sports fan so he just wanted me to get involved in athletics at a really young age,” Patterson said. “I kind of played every sport, but the one that I liked in particular was baseball ever since a young age.”

As he grew, so did his love for baseball. Fully immersing himself into the game, Patterson said he surrounded himself with all things baseball. Whether it was spending hours on MLB.TV or SportsCenter, the passion only deepened over time.

A New Chapter in Malibu

Patterson’s path to Pepperdine and the player he has become was shaped during his time at Westmont, where he played under LaTorre for the 2023 and 2024 baseball seasons, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

Before Pepperdine named him the 18th head coach in Pepperdine Baseball’s program history in June of 2024, LaTorre was the head coach at Division II Westmont College, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

LaTorre said bringing Patterson to Malibu was an easy decision, not only because of his “God-given baseball abilities,” but because of who he is.

“He would rather see his teammates do well and win than himself do well and lose,” LaTorre said. “He is a high-character individual, and it just so happens that he’s a good baseball player too.”

Playing an additional season was not originally part of Patterson’s journey. Shortly after LaTorre’s departure from Westmont, Patterson said he was exploring other schools through the transfer portal. Unable to find a university that would allow him to graduate in the one year he had left, he discovered he had an extra year of eligibility due to the ongoing court cases surrounding NCAA eligibility.

“It’s a little bit different this year because I feel like I’m kind of playing with house money and I’m playing a fifth year I didn’t know I had in the first place,” Patterson said. “So, I just feel so grateful to be at a place where I feel known by my teammates and especially my coach.”

LaTorre said Patterson’s adjustment to Pepperdine came naturally, not only because of their existing relationship, but because he became a quick leader after making the effort to get to know his teammates on a personal level in the fall.

“He has a lot of confidence, and when you have confidence in yourself and then you’re the servant leader that he is — he has a quiet confidence about him that people gravitate towards,” LaTorre said.

This season, Patterson has started nearly every game, demonstrating the level of trust and reliability that LaTorre deeply values. LaTorre said being able to write Patterson’s name in the lineup gives the team exactly what they expect every time he steps onto the field.

“We talk about being reliable and being dependable, and that’s what Daniel is,” LaTorre said.

Patterson (right) smiles his way to home plate where freshman first baseman James Dell’Amico (left) and graduate outfielder Trey Dunn (middle) wait to celebrate his seventh home run of the season March 27 at Eddy D. Field Field Stadium. Patterson and Dunn were teammates at Westmont College and transferred to Pepperdine ahead of the 2026 season, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

Faith and Focus

Attending Westmont, another faith-based institution, began as a decision based largely on baseball. During his four years as a Warrior, Patterson said it turned into something much more meaningful as his perspective on both life and the game evolved.

“My faith changed the most while I was at Westmont,” Patterson said. “It was just a perfect opportunity for me to grow.”

Patterson said he was blindsided by not only the personal religious transformation, but also the impact on himself as a baseball athlete.

“The coaches did such a good job at developing me into not only a pretty good player but someone who deeply cares about their teammates,” Patterson said. “I’d like to think of myself as a somewhat good leader for the younger guys who are coming up in the program.”

In his earlier years, Patterson said he often overanalyzed and put pressure on himself every time he stepped up to the plate.

“When you’re young and fighting for playing time, it feels like every at-bat that you get is going to determine how much you’re going to play for the next month,” Patterson said.

After the summer following his sophomore year, Patterson said he finally got a taste of what it felt like to play freely. Playing without the performance pressure allowed Patterson to enjoy the game of baseball for its pure fun.

“I can focus all of my mental energy just on competing and beating the pitcher in front of me, rather than worrying about what happens if I don’t succeed in that moment,” Patterson said.

Heart of the Team

Patterson’s perspective has been reflected through his performance as he continues to lead the team in several offensive categories, including slugging percentage, home runs, RBIs and hits, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

After blasting his second walk-off home run and eighth of the season March 31, Patterson is tied for second in home runs among the West Coast Conference, according to WCC Sports.

“Daniel works extremely hard, and I think it’s a of a lot of things,” said Tommy Scavone, graduate right-handed pitcher. “He knows what it takes to be successful, and he has a lot of confidence in himself and we have a lot of confidence in him.”

Patterson rounds first base after hitting a walk-off home run against Cal State University, Northridge to defeat the Matadors 6-5 on March 31 at Eddy D. Field Stadium. Patterson leads the Waves in eight home runs this season.

For pitchers like Scavone, Patterson’s presence brings a sense of peace, both defensively and offensively.

“It’s definitely calming knowing that he’s playing behind me and he’s going to make the plays for us,” Scavone said. “It’s kind of like, ‘When are we going to get Daniel up to bat next?’ and that’s what we’re looking for.”

Even off the field, the trust remains just the same.

“Daniel is a great friend,” Scavone said. “I feel like he would do anything for me if I asked him to do it.”

Patterson said he was fortunate enough to have deep-rooted friendships during his time at Westmont, ones he hopes to build for his teammates now to feel the same close connections that were such a vital part of his own experience.

Graduate infielder Daniel Patterson fields the hot corner behind graduate right-handed pitcher Tommy Scavone as he pitches against the University of San Diego on March 28 at Eddy D. Field Stadium. Patterson has started in every game that Scavone has pitched, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

The Final Season

As one of the few graduate students on the roster, Patterson said he has stepped up to the plate and took on a leadership role, especially with younger peers.

“I feel like me trying my best to pour myself into the younger guys, I can hopefully give them that same feeling or a similar experience,” Patterson said.

Playing in an unforeseen season, Patterson continues to approach the game with gratitude.

“You only get to play this game so long,” Patterson said. “So, I want everyone to understand how grateful we should be to be in the position we’re in because there’s so many people that would give up a lot to be where we are at.”

Patterson playing in his fifth and last year of eligibility will end his collegiate career in fulfilling what LaTorre knew he was destined to do.

“He knows that he’s here to instill a winning tradition, even though he’s only going to be here for one year,” LaTorre said. “He knows that he’s going to leave a legacy for his teammates through his play, and it shows with the happiness that he plays with.”

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Contact Madison Chavez via email: madison.chavez@pepperdine.edu