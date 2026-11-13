Beyond the Classroom: Maintaining Campus Small Businesses

Junior Mariah Moncalian applies Gel X to a client’s nails Oct. 27. Moncalian sets up a table in her common room where she paints manicures. Photo by Sydnie Nuss

Whether painting nails, cooking restaurant-worthy meals or offering haircuts, students are taking their passions and shaping them into successful small businesses on campus.

Student small business owners said the time and effort they put into their craft is fulfilling.

“It’s rewarding because it shows me that I’m actually good at what I’m doing,” said first-year Tahlia Tyler, founder of Teez Treatz & Eatz.

Benefits of the Business

Student-run businesses not only benefit the owner monetarily, but also provide them with the opportunity to form friendships.

“Meeting people has definitely been the most rewarding part because it’s also helped me step out of my shell,” said junior Mariah Moncalian, founder and owner of Moncalian Manis.

To build more friendships, Moncalian started her own in-dorm nail salon. Running her business out of her dorm in George Page Residential Complex, she said prioritizing nail health is an important part of her business.

First-year Robert Alvarado, founder of Borrego Blendz, said faith plays a big role in the foundation of his business.

“My favorite part about cutting hair is getting to talk to new people,” Alvarado said. “And getting to know people and also sharing the word of God.”

Starting Their Business

For some of the student entrepreneurs, starting a small business felt like second nature and a break from school work.



Tyler cooks full meals and treats from her apartment at Drescher Campus Apartments. Combining her southern roots with Cajun flavors, her natural talent in the kitchen led her to open a business.

“Everyone always wants my food,” Tyler said. “So I’m like, you know what, I’m going to turn it into a business.”

Tahlia Tyler makes southern-style macaroni and cheese, buttery corn and savory lemon pepper wings Sept. 8. Tyler said her menu changes daily, featuring various dishes. Photo courtesy of Tahlia Tyler

Both Tyler and Moncalian received encouragement from their friends to start their businesses.

“After I started practicing on my friends’ nails, they pushed me to start doing other people’s nails,” Moncalian said. “I practiced on them until I felt confident enough to start doing people’s nails.”

Moncalian’s client shows off her colorful manicure June 14. Moncalian said she uses Gel X instead of acrylic because they are more beneficial to nail health. Photo courtesy of Mariah Moncalian

Some of the small business owners face challenges of running a business on a private university campus.

“I had to make that transition from being comfortable in my studio to moving into a dorm,” Alvarado said.

According to the Selling Goods and Services page on the Pepperdine Community website, if a student wants to make commercial sales or promote any form of merchandise, it must align with Pepperdine’s commerce and licensing regulations.

The policy mentions only commercial sales, creating a loophole that allows students to keep their businesses running.

Work vs. School

Student entrepreneurs find that running a small business gives them an outlet to take a break, Tyler said.

“I feel like cooking is a hobby for me—it calms me down and gives me something to channel my energy into,” Tyler said.

But balancing both school and work comes with challenges Moncalian said.

“The hardest thing is balancing my own schedule,” Moncalian said. “I’m having a fun time [painting nails], but I need to make time for my work and my sleep.”

Some owners stress that the message of their business is all that matters.

“I want [clients] to come out of my chair and feel more confident, spread the love and spread the word of God,” Alvarado said.

Alvarado delivers haircuts to students in Peppers House. He said he takes appointments on Fridays and even offers house calls.

Alvarado shows off a clients haircut Aug. 2. He offers fades, tapers and facial haircuts. Photo courtesy of Robert Alvarado

Words of Advice

Owning a business can develop skills that help both student life and work life, Tyler said.

“I learned how to manage my time more and prep and things like that,” Tyler said.

Starting a business from scratch can appear difficult, but confidence is key, Alvarado said.

“Be yourself, do not give up, be patient and most importantly, trust God,” Alvarado said.

This story was copy edited by Haylie Ross

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Contact Sydnie Nuss via email: sydnie.nuss@pepperdine.edu