Behind the Wheel: Leonard Baker Builds Connections Across Campus

Shuttle driver Leonard Baker stands beside a Pepperdine University shuttle on Malibu campus Oct. 8. Baker transports students as part of the University’s shuttle service. Photos by Triniti Gregg

High fives and fist bumps greet shuttle driver Leonard Baker as students climb aboard.

Nearly a year into his job at Pepperdine, Baker said he primarily drives the Orange Line, getting to know students between their classes, meals at Waves Café and trips home. His conversations with passengers range from introductions to advice about exams and future careers.

Baker said his concern for students’ safety extends to students outside the shuttle. While driving, he keeps an eye on traffic and watches for pedestrians, especially those distracted by their phones.

“When we’re driving, we’re not just driving,” Baker said. “We’re looking out for each and every student.”

For students such as first-year Dayana Salcedo, the shuttle system provides transportation and opportunities to connect with the faces behind the wheel.

“Students greet the drivers by name and say, ‘Hey, nice to see you again,’” Salcedo said. “Sometimes the drivers know the students’ names too.”

Finding His Way to Pepperdine

Before arriving at Pepperdine, Baker said he drove a city bus for about three years and started his own trucking company. When he closed the business, he immediately began looking for other work and expected to continue driving diesel trucks.

Working at a university became a possibility after he contacted Pepperdine and learned more about its Christian identity.

“Working here is a blessing and the timing was truly God’s,” Baker said.

Through his involvement at his church, Baker said he felt drawn to the opportunity to work in a Christian environment for the first time.

“I came on in, and I said, ‘This feels like home,’” Baker said. “So here we are.”

His responsibilities behind the wheel include driving the campus routes, class field trips and university events. Baker said drivers check their assignments throughout the week as transportation needs change.

Evening shifts tend to be quieter, with students returning from class or heading to dinner. He said the slower pace allows for more personal conversations that can be difficult to have on crowded morning rides.

When a student asked him for career advice, he said he encouraged her to consider how a basketball player’s love for the game motivates them to play.

“That’s how I want you to approach your career and your work,” Baker said. “In life, you should enjoy what you do.”

Making Connections

Baker said he appreciates watching students work toward their futures. Having pursued several businesses himself, he said he recognizes their interest in personal growth.

“They’re always working their hardest toward the future,” Baker said.

Music helps him put students at ease on his shuttle. He said he chooses mellow selections, sometimes playing jazz with a horn melody, while students think about their work and activities.

“I’m inspired by creating a good atmosphere,” Baker said. “Students have a lot on their mind.”

Junior Josh Kim said he once connected with another shuttle driver over a shared interest in music.

“We would sometimes talk for the whole ride [about music],” Kim said.

Salcedo said she uses the shuttle to travel between classes. With 10 minutes to get from the Cultural Arts Center (CAC) to the Center for Communication and Business (CCB), walking can be difficult.

As a new student learning the routes, Salcedo said drivers have helped her figure out which shuttle to take. When one did not serve her destination, she said the driver directed her toward another.

“They’re always super nice when I get on the shuttle,” Salcedo said.

Access Beyond Campus

The Shopping Shuttle helped Kim get groceries without relying on friends for rides, he said. During his time as a first-year and as a sophomore, he used it about once a month to purchase food and water at Ralphs.

The Shopping Shuttle runs Monday through Saturday during the fall and spring semesters, departing Chumash Ridge at 1, 3 and 5 p.m., according to Pepperdine’s community page. It stops at the Mountain at Mullin Parking Structure, the Caruso School of Law and Main Campus before taking passengers to Whole Foods, Cross Creek and Ralphs.

Although departure times sometimes conflicted with his classes, Kim said the service offered a convenient option for students without cars.

Salcedo also uses the Shopping Shuttle to visit Ralphs. She said the trips give her more control over when she can leave campus because she does not have a car.

“It does make me feel more independent because I can actually plan my own schedule and do whatever I want to do on my own timing,” Salcedo said.

Baker occasionally drives the Shopping Shuttle and said he values its role in helping students purchase groceries and prepare meals at home.

“You get all your groceries, you don’t have to pay for a ride and we drop you off at your dorm with your stuff,” Baker said. “It’s a vital option, especially if you’re on a budget.”

Beyond the Driver’s Seat

Baker’s work has also taken him in front of a camera.

He said his first visit to Pepperdine was for a commercial for the Nebraska state lottery filmed on Alumni Park. Baker and two other actors portrayed lottery winners, celebrating with dancing and cartwheels.

His acting experience includes small television roles and an appearance in Pharrell Williams’ “Happy” music video.

“I’m the guy in the yellow fireman suit,” Baker said.

Leonard Baker wears a yellow firefighter jacket in Pharrell Williams’ “Happy” music video. The video debuted Jan. 8, 2014, and accumulated over a billion views as of Nov. 1, 2026.

Outside of work, Baker said he helps teach practical skills in his church’s Rites of Passage program for boys. He also mentors two nephews, maintaining relationships through regular conversation and encouragement.

At Pepperdine, that encouragement sometimes reaches students facing academic stress. Baker said he recalled one passenger telling him she was nervous about an upcoming exam.

“Take action by studying,” Baker said. “When you study, you’re building confidence and you’re destroying fear.”

This story was copy edited by Haylie Ross.

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Contact Triniti Gregg via email: triniti.gregg@pepperdine.edu