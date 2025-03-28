Baseball Falls to Cal Poly

On a cloudy Malibu day, Pepperdine Baseball fell short against California Polytechnic State University at Eddy D. Field Stadium on March 25.

Freshman infielder Danny Cook had one of the two runs for Pepperdine and said the team is high-spirited, and focusing on themselves will be crucial for the betterment of their game.

“We have to focus on ourselves,” Cook said. “And not worry about what the game dictates.”

Jackson Pace, redshirt sophomore right-handed pitcher, started at the mound for Pepperdine. The Waves maintained a strong defense throughout the top of the first, sending the first three at-bats for Cal Poly back to the dugout, walking one.

Senior infielder Justin Rubin hit a single, and senior infielder Julian Nunez followed at the plate but struck out, bringing the score 0-0 at the bottom of the first.

Cal Poly started the top of the second by doubling down the first base line and tripling off the right field line, resulting in a score of 0-1.

Cal Poly grounded out to short, allowing them to score, bringing it to 0-2. Pepperdine put junior left-handed pitcher Cade Barry on the mound to tighten up Pepperdine’s defense.

With two on base, Cal Poly grounded to second, allowing for Pepperdine to switch to offense. Three outs for Pepperdine closed off the bottom of the second with Cal Poly up 0-2.

Cal Poly hit to right field and struck out, closing out the top of the third. Cal Poly walked redshirt sophomore outfielder Joe Cardinale and graduate outfielder Nick Upstill singled up the middle, allowing Cardinale to advance to second.

Cardinale said the team would tighten up their defensive game going forward to allow for offensive momentum.

“We’re right there,” Cardinale said. “It’s more of a momentum thing, just kind of connecting all the dots and being on the right page at the right time.”

In the end, Pepperdine couldn’t keep up with Cal Poly’s heat from the mound and closed the bottom of the third still down two.

Pepperdine came out ready to shut down Cal Poly’s offense and did just that, taking out the first three up to bat.

Pepperdine did not carry that momentum to the bottom of the fourth, where Cal Poly maintained a two-run lead.

Sophomore right-handed pitcher Matt Queen came in to relieve Barry and gain a hold on the Cal Poly offense, which is exactly what he did, sending Cal Poly to defense.

Cook came out first for the Waves, hitting a single down the middle. Cardinale hit a home run, taking Cook with him to the plate, tying the score 2-2.

Cardinale said the team prepared for this game by discussing the Cal Poly pitching and defensive strategies that would dictate their success on the offensive side.

“We were prepared with what they had to throw at us,” Cardinale said. “I was kind of just sitting on one pitch and was able to get that pitch.”

Although an exciting hit for Pepperdine, Cal Poly was ready to fight back.

Cal Poly came out the top of the sixth with a home run, making the score 2-3 Cal Poly. With the bases loaded for Cal Poly, a hit to first caused two more runs to score, making it a 2-5 Cal Poly ballgame.

Cal Poly closed out the sixth with two more runs, turning the Waves’ deficit to five runs, 2-7. Pepperdine couldn’t hold the offensive edge and struck out to close the sixth inning.

Cal Poly opened the top of the seventh with a home run, making the score 2-8. Pepperdine proceeded to hold a defensive edge and closed the top of the seventh with a strikeout.

Pepperdine grounded out and struck out looking, closing out the bottom of the seventh without a gain in runs. With a single, Cal Poly was able to steal to third. Another single pulled the hitter home, resulting in a score of 2-9.

A defensive error by Pepperdine allowed Cal Poly to advance again, gaining another run. A catch by Bernal closed out the top of the eighth, 2-10 Cal Poly.

Pepperdine ended the bottom of the eighth without being able to get on base, but they came out for defense ready to stop Cal Poly, and Cal Poly walked away without a run.

However, Pepperdine mirrored the Mustangs’ at-bats, ending the game with a loss, 2-10.

Barry had his longest appearance for the Waves this season, pitching 3.0 innings, allowing no hits and striking out two, according to Pepperdine athletics.

Pepperdine now has a record of 5-19 and prepares to take on the University of San Diego on March 28 at Cunningham Field.

Cook said he believes the team’s best is yet to come, and the numbers don’t dictate their team spirit.

“We’re never discouraged about however many wins or losses we have,” Cook said. “We just know conference is important, and we can win those games.”

