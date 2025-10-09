Athletics Inducts Eight Honorees to Hall of Fame Class of 2025

The 2012 Sand Volleyball team is honored at the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Oct. 4 in Firestone Fieldhouse. The team was one of three Special Achievement Award recipients. Photos by Nina Fife

Pepperdine hosted a Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Oct. 4 in Firestone Fieldhouse. The event, the first of its kind since 2018, highlighted eight honorees for the class of 2025.

The former student-athletes whi were honored include Lynn Williams Biyendolo (‘15) from Women’s Soccer, Stacy Davis (‘16) from Men’s Basketball, Mike Gates (‘79) from Baseball, Kim Hill (‘12) from Women’s Volleyball and Chip McCaw (‘95) from Men’s Volleyball.

There were also three Special Achievement Awards given out, which are historically given to those who have made “exceptional contributions or provided extraordinary service to the athletic program at Pepperdine University,” according to Pepperdine Athletics. Nick Rodionoff was posthumously honored, along with the 2012 Sand Volleyball team and alumni supporters Ted (‘59, MBA ‘75) and Carolyn (‘57) Porter.

“To be able to come back and see that legacy continue to go forward, it just means the world to me,” Biyendolo said. “I’ve moved on with my life, but to be able to have that feeling of coming back and really feel a part of the culture still, I think that’s what Pepperdine gives you.”

Attendees pose for a picture outside of Firestone Fieldhouse on Oct. 4 during the 2025 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. There was an hour reception for attendees to mingle before official event programming began.

Director of Athletics Tanner Gardner kicked off the ceremony with his opening remarks. Firestone was filled with attendees from all over, from Olympians to divisional deans.

“There’s something truly special about gathering as a family to honor those who give their time, talent, heart and dedication to our programs — the people who have set the standard for excellence, both on and off the field,” Gardner said.

Gardner’s remarks were followed by the national anthem, sung by Kaiya Treash, Graphic contributor, senior journalism and theatre major. President Jim Gash then gave his own remarks before dinner was served.

“Our honorees are gathered here tonight because you have demonstrated excellence on the court, on the field, on the course, in the pool, but you’re also here because you’ve lived out the kind of excellence that goes beyond the scoreboard,” Gash said.

This year’s Hall of Fame class was selected by the Hall of Fame Selection Committee. The committee is made up of 12 members, led by Benjamin Price (MBA ‘86).

“Each of our Hall of Fame inductees has left an indelible mark on Pepperdine Athletics, and their stories remind us why we take such pride in being Waves,” Gardner said.

Special Achievement Awards

The ceremony kicked off with the three Special Achievement Award recipients. Carrie Rodionoff accepted the award for her late husband Nick Rodionoff, who founded the Women’s Swim and Dive program in 1987.

Nick Rodionoff served as the head coach of the program from 2000-2018, leading the Waves to 14 top-five Pacific College Swim and Dive Conference (PCSC) finishes and earning two PCSC Coach of the Year honors, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

There were generations of former Pepperdine swimmers in attendance for the ceremony. Carrie Rodionoff invited any swimmers or divers who worked with her husband to stand and be recognized.

“If he was here, what he would say is, ‘This is not my award. This belongs to all of you,’” Carrie Rodionoff said.

The next recipients were the Porters, longtime supporters of Pepperdine Athletics. The couple met when they were students at George Pepperdine College and continue to support their alma mater through multiple initiatives, including the Porter Student-Athlete Fifth Year Scholarship.

“The Porters have remained deeply committed to the Waves,” Master of Ceremonies Tucker Fortson said. “Their generosity and encouragement has touched countless student-athletes over the decades.”

Ted and Carolyn Porter receive their Special Achievement Award at the Oct. 4 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Firestone Fieldhouse. The Porters are Pepperdine alumni and longtime supporters of Pepperdine Athletics.

The final Special Achievement Award went to the 2012 Sand Volleyball team. The team went undefeated in their inaugural season with a 14-0 record en route to capturing the inaugural AVCA Collegiate Sand Volleyball National Championship, which became the University’s first women’s national title, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

This team was coached by Nina Matthies and included four All-Americans on its roster. Matthies, who retired from the University’s program in 2018 and was a Hall of Fame member herself in the class of 2013, was instrumental in establishing beach volleyball as a NCAA Division I sport.

“[The team’s] skill, teamwork and pioneering spirit on the sand set a standard for Beach Volleyball at Pepperdine and in the national league that continues to this day,” Fortson said.

Hall of Fame Class of 2025

The former student-athletes that were inducted were highlighted for their success as Waves and beyond in their respective professional realms. Gardner said Pepperdine has a rich history of success, including 14 national championships, 12 individual national championships, 377 All-Americans and 242 conference championships – which all starts with their student-athletes.

“Our student-athletes don’t just succeed at Pepperdine, they excel at the next level in their respective sports,” Gardner said.

The first student-athlete honored was Gates, the second baseman for the 1979 College World Series team. During this historic season, Gates led the Waves in batting average, runs, hits and home runs while earning All-CWS and first-team All-American honors, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

“I want to thank Pepperdine University for honoring me,” Gates said. “This is probably, I say, the greatest honor I’ve ever had.”

McCaw was the next honoree, being recognized as one of the most accomplished setters in program history, according to Pepperdine Athletics. McCaw was a four-year starter who helped lead Pepperdine to their 1992 NCAA title, setting the single-match school record for assists in that season.

McCaw didn’t miss a single match throughout his four years as a Wave. He finished his career at Pepperdine as a four-time All-American and three-time MPSF honoree, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

McCaw used his speech to shout out those who helped him get to this point in his career. These dedications included his family, teammates and Head Coach Emeritus Marv Dunphy. McCaw took the stage wearing a ‘Chip’ hat, which he said Dunphy made in his honor.

“[Dunphy] made every player on this team feel like they were bulletproof,” McCaw said. “As a coach now, the greatest thing you can teach a player is how to feel invincible.”

Chip McCaw speaks at the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Oct. 4 in Firestone Fieldhouse. McCaw wore a ‘Chip’ hat made by Marv Dunphy during his speech.

Pepperdine Volleyball legend Hill was the next inductee. Hill was a part of the historic 2012 Sand Volleyball team along with being a standout indoor volleyball player.

Hill is a two-time Olympian, three-time All-American and the first player in NCAA history to earn AVCA First Team honors in both indoor and sand volleyball, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

“Kim Hill — a Pepperdine Volleyball legend — made an impact on every court that she stepped on, both indoor and sand,” Fortson said.

Davis, a former Pepperdine Men’s Basketball player, flew in from Italy as the next Hall of Fame honoree. Davis graduated in 2016 as Pepperdine’s all-time leading scorer and currently sits second in rebounds, according to Pepperdine Athletics. During his time as a Wave, Davis was a three-time All-WCC First Team honoree and two-time NABC All-District selection.

“Stacy Davis defined consistency and excellence during his career from 2012 to 2016 with Pepperdine Men’s Basketball,” Fortson said.

The final honoree of the night was Biyendolo, who had been recognized at halftime of the Women’s Soccer game earlier that day. Biyendolo was the 2011 WCC Freshman of the Year, going on to become a three-time All-WCC First Team and All-West Region honoree, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

During her senior year as a Wave, Biyendolo earned All-American honors while leading her team to the NCAA Round of 16. She was also the first Wave to represent Team USA on the international stage as a two-time Olympic medalist and 2023 World Cup champion.

Biyendolo used her speech to tell the story of her success, starting with growing up in Fresno, Calif. The forward said she had always wanted to play collegiate soccer, but no school gave her the opportunity to chase her dream.

“I just needed one school, one person, one university to take a chance on me, to see what I always saw myself,” Biyendolo said. “If it weren’t for Pepperdine, that’s exactly where my story would end — in my dreams.”

Posters honoring each Hall of Fame inductee for the class of 2025 stand in the lobby of Firestone Fieldhouse on Oct. 4. There were eight honorees in this year’s class, including five former student-athletes and three Special Achievement Award recipients.

Biyendolo closed out her speech by thanking Pepperdine for believing in her, which allowed her to continue believing in herself. To end the event, Gardner returned to the stage to deliver his closing remarks.

“We’ve seen firsthand the talent, the perseverance and the passion that make our Waves truly exceptional,” Gardner said. “These honorees have not only left their mark in Pepperdine Athletics but also inspired generations of Wave student-athletes to reach higher, to work harder and to dream bigger.”

