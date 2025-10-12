Art as Protest: Students Respond to Campus Censorship with Creative Expression

Grace Bidewell, Senior Art and Sustainability major, paints a poster to display on the Pepperdine Freedom Wall on Oct. 9. The event was centered around aspiring artists sharing their opinions and voices. Photos by Haylie Ross

Through attempts to silence — they continue using their voices.

Following the recent censorship of the exhibit at the Fredrick R. Weisman Museum of Art — Art majors and lovers alike gathered at the Cultural Arts Center (CAC) on Oct. 9., in protest of the silencing of what they value most — self-expression.

Grace Bidewell, senior Art and Sustainability major, and senior Art History major Sam Backus quickly planned the event to serve as a space to show young artists that their voice, and their art, matters.

“We want to show that art should be an expression of what you feel, and art is something that is important, especially in this climate,” Bidewell said.

Throughout the night, participants were creating art and conversing over their feelings and concerns for their future of expression.

Bidewell and Backus said the censored artworks were not political in nature but grounded in the fundamental values of equality and justice.

“These art pieces aren’t inherently political because human rights aren’t political,” Backus said. “And censoring one piece about censorship itself, and another about bringing people together across borders, sends a pretty loud message.”

Senior Studio Arts major Inara Ali paints “Art is not just a luxury” on her poster Oct. 9. Bidewell said all art made at the event will be displayed on the Freedom Wall as a message to Pepperdine Administration.

Backus said the art they made at the event will be put up and displayed on the Freedom Wall to ensure their voices are heard.

“I see it as our way to still converse about the art and the show, even though it’s no longer in the museum,” Backus said.

Backus, who has led college tours through the university’s art museum, said the personal nature of interpreting and connecting with art.

“Every student has their own view, their own interpretation,” Backus said.“Art can’t be silenced. It’s a safe space.”

Senior Art History major Sam Backus holds up her artwork of the recreation of a censored art piece Oct. 9. Backus said she emphasizes the importance of younger students feeling confident in their artistic voices.

The event’s underlying message was clear: students have a voice and art can be a powerful — and peaceful — form of protest.

“For students who don’t want to be very forthcoming with their opinions, this is a way of protest in itself,” Bidewell said. “You can make art with one another, talk with one another, and it still gets a point across.”

Bidewell said art isn’t simply a hobby or a photo to hang, it is a deep and personal form of connection and conversation.

“Art is something that should always encourage a conversation,” Bidewell said.

