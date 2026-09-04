Ariana Grande Blooms Into a New Era With ‘petal’

Photo courtesy of Republic Records

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Facing the throes of the media, Ariana Grande proves her resilience through the release of her newest album, “petal,” on July 31.

During an interview with Apple Music, Grande said her album expresses her “unfiltered rage.” The 12 featured songs blend bold lyrics with a style that gives pop a darker edge.

Since releasing her most recent album “eternal sunshine” and the Oscar-winning film “Wicked” in 2024, Grande has become a pinnacle of public scrutiny, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She transformed her appearance and persona to portray Glinda in “Wicked,” which prompted the media to mourn her former self, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Grande’s fan base continues to attack both her appearance and character since 2024, according to an article by Today. With the release of “petal,” fans hoped for tunes that reminded them of the pop star they knew in “thank u, next” — Grande’s most-streamed album, according to Pop Crave.

“Petal” satisfies the public’s wish for Grande’s old music, with the album’s third song, “petal,” reviving a reminiscent rhythm from Grande’s most-streamed song of all time, “7 rings,” in a data chart by Kworb.

Like “petal,” Grande’s single on the album, “hate that i made you love me,” brought back familiar energy fans craved.

Grande’s older music swings between typical pop and R&B-influenced tracks, as noted in an article by The Spectator. “Petal’s” familiarity arguably comes from its sultry and sweet production.

Grande delivered an album that not only satisfied her fans but also highlighted her growing character.

Beyond releasing music and films, Grande grapples with comments in the media. She occasionally addresses the hate she receives directly, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Grande confronted public speculation surrounding her health. She responded to negativity about her appearance, saying “[I was] at the lowest point in my life when I looked the way you consider my healthy, but that in fact wasn’t my healthy,” in a TikTok video posted to her account April 11, 2023.

“Petal’s” arrival came during the midst of Grande’s “eternal sunshine” tour, where she has continued to defend herself against unsolicited negativity.

Grande said “boundaries need to be set and “humans need a break sometimes” while speaking to her fans in Chicago on Aug. 3, according to Deadline.

“Petal” incorporates Grande’s maturing vocals and stylistic choices while symbolizing resilience. She still releases art for those who want to listen.

The 12th song on Grande’s album “nowhere, nobody” has a slower, heartsick appeal that contrasts with many other songs on “petal.” It blends comfort with an album that exposes confidence.

“Nowhere, nobody” expresses Grande’s struggles, saying “been holding hands with so much complexity” in verse two and “tell me why I keep climbing just to reach the ground.”

Similarly, Grande weaves anger, disappointment and longing into upbeat tracks like “stay” and “oh well.”

With its varying aesthetics, “petal” can feel both futuristic and nostalgic — Grande uses instrumentals similar to those in “eternal sunshine” while lyrically reminding fans of the magnetic music style she excels at.

The album does more than continue Grande’s 13 years of consistent music since her first album. The album is a testament to her resilience and healing.

Fans may still long for the return of Grande’s iconic ponytail; however, “petal” gives Grande’s fanbase what they want to see without sacrificing her growth.

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Contact Sophie Rogers via email: sophie.rogers@pepperdine.edu