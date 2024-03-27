An Ode to Spring: Pepperdine Farmers’ Markets Return to Mullin Town Square

As an ode to spring, the Center for Sustainability and Office of Special Programs returned the popular farmers’ markets to Pepperdine grounds March 5. Local businesses showcased their goods to the Pepperdine community in Mullin Town Square from 11 a.m., to 2 p.m., according to an email from the Office of Special Programs.

The Office of Special Programs partners with corporations, businesses and on-campus entities to utilize Pepperdine spaces, according to their website.

The Center for Sustainability has a mission of creating a more sustainable campus and promoting “eco-minded awareness,” according to its website. It has instated sustainability practices such as electrical car charging stations, campus irrigation systems and a sustainability minor.

The Pepperdine markets took a three-year break due to COVID-19 restrictions but returned in February 2023, according to previous Graphic reporting.

Farmers’ markets have become a very popular presence in local communities. There are about 8,600 farmers’ markets in the United States, which continues to grow, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

The goal for these markets is to connect the community and support local businesses while also providing healthier and more sustainable options to consumers, according to the California Farmers’ Markets Association.

“I like farmers’ markets a lot,” Keto Sweets vendor Adriel Chu said. “There are a lot of small businesses that are much easier to support. A lot of the produce is higher quality and also cheaper than at many other big supermarkets.”

The Pepperdine farmers’ market was held during the afternoon in Mullin Town Square, providing the opportunity for many Waves to explore the venue between classes.

“I would love for this to be a regular thing; I feel like it is a good break from class,” sophomore Chantal Mbayah said. “We just got out of class, and now, we are coming to have coffee from a cute little booth. I could get behind that.”

The local businesses at the market ranged from a pickle stand to handmade stone jewelry. Many of these stores are also regulars at the Malibu Farmers Market in the Country Mart, which appealed to some students.

One of the vendors, Suzanne Derouin of Suzanne Derouin Jewelry, expressed her personal preference for farmers’ markets, especially as a jewelry business.

“For jewelry, you can’t try it on off the rack; you get what you get,” Derouin said. “At a farmers’ market, I can size it and make it shorter or longer. I also really like meeting the customer. They like to be able to feel it and try it.”

“I came to the farmers’ market because I had heard about it from some friends,” first-year Lucy Vettori said. “Me and my friends like to go to the one [farmers’ market] in Malibu on Sundays by the Country Mart. I would definitely want to see this at Pepperdine more often.”

The farmers’ market will continue on the first and third Tuesdays of each month for the rest of the spring semester — April 2 and April 16 — from 11 a.m., to 2 p.m.

___________________

Follow the Graphic on X: @PeppGraphic

Contact Shalom Montgomery via email: shalom.montgomery@pepperdine.edu