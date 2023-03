Located in Culver City with additional locations in Agoura Hills, Echo Park and Pasadena, Host Joe Allgood tries Sage’s cauliflower wings sampler and jackfruit pulled pork sandwich.

“If you like wings, this is the next best thing, almost better,” Allgood said.

_________________________________

Sage Plant Based Bistro and Brewery: 4130 Sepulveda Blvd Culver City, CA 90230

Camera operated by Alex Payne