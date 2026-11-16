Album Review: Ashe Gains Success With ‘The Girl Of Your Dreams’

Photo Courtesy of Atlantic Records

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Ashe released her fourth studio album, “The Girl of Your Dreams,” On Oct. 26. The album has become her most successful release since her 2025 collaboration with Finneas in “The Favors.”

Before “The Girl of Your Dreams,” Ashe was most known for her single “Moral of the Story.” The hit topped at No. 71 in the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and No. 31 in the U.K., according to Official Singles Chart.

The lead single of her most recent work, “Stop The Wedding!” has shattered those previous records, landing No. 1 in the Official Irish Singles Chart, No. 3 in the U.K. and No. 48 in the U.S., according to each chart. Propelled by the success of her single, “The Girl of Your Dreams” broke Ashe’s previous record of first-week streams.

From the start of the album, Ashe tells a story of personal growth. “Stop the Wedding!” is a sequel to her 2019 single, “Moral of the Story,” both sharing perspectives on her deeply painful divorce. Ashe sings a warning to her younger self in cheerful tones. “You don’t have to waste your night and wear your heart out / The warning signs are flashing now / Stop the wedding.”

The majority of the album follows Ashe’s healing process after her divorce, the setting of her new expectations and the evolution of her most recent love story.

Ashe remarried Oct. 18, 2025 to John Clark Canada, according to Vogue. The two met while Ashe was on tour with Finneas for “The Favors.” Canada was the drummer for one of her openers, The Brooke & The Bluff.

Ashe draws inspiration from the glamour of 1950s Hollywood— pairing vintage influences with the infectious rhythms and playful energy of ABBA.

Following “Stop The Wedding!” is “Lasso The Moon,” a lighthearted track about raising her expectations of how men should treat her. “Gosh, isn’t it romantic, the way I ask for what I need? / I keep it simple babe, it’s in the little things / Hate to put so much on your shoulders, oh, wow,” Ashe starts off.

As the song develops, so does the scale of what she asks for. In a perfect balance of teasing and self-mockery, she continues, “As long as you’re giving me what I want exactly / What I want exactly, I don’t know / The time is now and it’s running out / All that’s left (Left) to (To) do (Do) / Lasso me the moon / Not asking for much, it’s up to you.”

“Love Bomb” and “Sunburn” show Ashe’s anger to her ex-husband, with “Love Bomb” criticizing his love-bombing manipulation. She promises that she sees through the lie now and tells him, “So before you hurt someone else / Drop your love, love bomb on yourself.”

“Sunburn” tells of how he always saw the bad where she saw the good, and the hurt and frustration that brought her. “I think of the sun / you think of the burn.”

“Always September” is a desolate, gripping melody about saying goodbye for the last time and being plagued by sadness like an autumn chill. But in “Stardust” and “Blue Hour,” Ashe shows her ability to heal and admire the good in the bad. “It’s just the blue (Blue), blue hour (Hour) / Take in the view (View) ‘til it’s gone (Gone, gone).”

“Swan Lake” is a chilling, beautiful orchestral piece that blends together all the emotions Ashe has expressed in a dark ballad. “Once you’re mine, I’ll never let you go / This is Swan Lake, get in, the water is fine.”

After displaying her expertise in dissecting every stage and emotion of a separation, Ashe presents two songs about her new love.

The title track, “The Girl of Your Dreams,” is a soft, vulnerable piece about the fear of not being enough. In the track, Ashe begins by doubting that someone will want her despite her flaws. But as the song goes on, her lyrics slowly shift to a story of hope and finding love.“You must be in a haze / I’m no holiday / How long ‘til you wake up, how long ‘til you see / I’m not who you think of when you’re falling asleep? / Caught up in the stars and the moonlight / All I can think is how could I ever be / The girl of your dreams?”

The final track, “Funeral,” is a classy, joyful love song. “Now somehow, every normal day’s unusual / Every stormin’ rain is beautiful / You’ll be my Tuesday night and my Sunday drive / And the last speech at my funeral.” She invites her husband to be a part of every aspect of her life, reveling at how he fills both the big moments and the small ones.

“The Girl of Your Dreams,” is filled to the brim with genuine emotion and poetic lyricism that will have listeners dancing along to some songs and crying to the others. Each track on the album is artfully crafted, all coming together to make her best album yet.

This story was copy edited by Haylie Ross.

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Contact Natalie Amoroso via email: natalie.amoroso@pepperdine.edu