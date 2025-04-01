Advice: Use Your Voice





Transparency Item: The Perspectives section of the Graphic includes an advice column based on new topics and different writers’ thoughts. This is the opinion and perspective of the writer.

Popular discourse and media have exhausted and overused the “division more than unity” and polarization narrative pertaining to differing political values and beliefs in the United States. Due to this extreme political divide and the partisan political structure, I have found that many people feel uncomfortable sharing their political values.

Everyone has a civic duty to stay informed and aware about current events and issues in their prospective society. To be unaware and ignorant indicates one’s privileged position in our current socio-political context.

Individuals may feel apprehensive about sharing their politics and opinions or may choose to not engage their civic duty. This issue is harmful and perpetuates a culture of bystanders and silence.

A key facet of my personal ethic is to always use my voice to advocate for others, myself and communities that I believe need the most support.

Advocacy looks different for everyone. Whether you are the spokesperson of a protest or frequently discuss politics with your friends, it is vital that you share your ideas with others.

Your beliefs and values are a reflection of who you are. If you want to live authentically, share those parts of yourself, and maybe in the process you will initiate change in someone else.

_________________

Follow the Graphic on X: @PeppGraphic

Contact Cassandra Barron via email: cassandra.barron@pepperdine.edu