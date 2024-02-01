Advice Column: Wear a Mask To Reduce Seasonal Suffering

Art by Cara Tang

Hey Waves,

In class, I just want to sit back, relax and enjoy the lecture. When all of a sudden, I hear the agitating, grating sounds of indisputable sniffles and coughs liberally spreading germs throughout the classroom.

That’s right. Once again, it’s the season of sickness.

Of course, skipping class every time we’re riddled with illness is not always an option. The coughing and sniffling are bound to happen.

However, failing to apply the one thing we should have learned from the pandemic — wearing a mask — is another issue.

Wearing a mask is a simple courtesy to other students in the classroom. The spread of illness is minimized, and I’m sure your peers would feel a little better knowing the coughs and sneezes are expelled behind a mask.

Although the common cold is generally not as concerning as catching COVID-19, being sick during school is never a fun time.

As someone who gets absolutely demolished by a silly little cold every semester, trust me, it can be pretty rough.

A lot of people find masks inconvenient to wear, but let’s be real. Not everything in life is catered purely toward our own comfort.

Other apparel like hats and jackets are regularly taken on and off without complaint. Masks are much smaller and pocketable — why should it be any different?

So if you find yourself battling illness, I heavily implore you to wear a mask. It doesn’t take much to be considerate for the good of your Pepperdine peers.

With care,

