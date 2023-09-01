Advice Column: Resolving Friend Collisions

Art by Sarah Rietz

Hey there Waves,

Picture this: you’re strolling around Pepperdine’s main campus, enjoying the sunny vibes and casual banter with your friend. All of a sudden, a person only your friend knows approaches the two of you. This new person starts chatting away with your friend, and you’re left standing there, feeling a bit like a misplaced potted plant in the middle of a conversation garden.

About 15 seconds in, you catch the eye of your friend’s acquaintance, hoping for a friendly nod or even a simple acknowledgment, but nope — it’s like you’ve turned invisible.

This new person continues to talk with your friend as if you’re not even there, and either your friend doesn’t notice and ignores you too or straight up is too awkward to stop their conversation for three seconds to introduce you.

They seem to have a selective radar — it’s as if you’re a background extra in their personal movie scene.

As the conversation drones on for what feels likes forever between your friend and their friend, you’re left with a few options to escape the cringe.

You could politely cough and hope they realize you’re still standing there. You could stare at your shoes long enough to realize maybe they need retying, and by providing some nearby motion, you could possibly re-activate your friend’s power of sight to see you.

Another option for us technologically-obsessed students is to pull out our phones and scroll, delete emails, check the weather, remind ourselves what class we have next — the options are truly endless.

Maybe you want to feel included — even though you’re totally not — so you begin nodding like you know exactly what’s happening in their conversation and the people they’re referring to.

You could be the searcher and scan your proximity for someone else you know and go randomly talk to them until your friend is done.

My personal favorite is daydreaming. Take a mental journey to a happy place and totally zone out until your friend is finished with their conversation.

Wouldn’t you rather be brave though? If you’re feeling particularly bold you could interrupt them or stick out your hand and introduce yourself.

If we all took a second to be aware of our environment instead of our own needs first and introduced ourselves in the first place, wouldn’t we entirely avoid these awkward moments?

I know it seems like a BIG ask, but why not try being brave and see how much better of a person we can all be by being aware of our environment around campus? Let’s foster appreciation and recognition of each person we meet, and these unpleasant encounters will happen less and less.

Wishing you less awkward hellos.

With care,

