Advice Column: A Guide for Graduating Seniors

Dear Graduating Seniors,

Ah, graduation!

It is that magical time when you realize your biggest life questions won’t be on the final exam. As you stand at the edge of the known world, diploma in hand, ready to dive into the great “What’s Next?” — don’t we all love that question?

Let’s talk about embracing uncertainty. I think of life as a giant, unfolding road trip. You have your map (or, let’s be real, your phone), but sometimes you’re going to take a wrong turn and end up somewhere completely unexpected. Remember, every wrong turn is just a detour on the way to where you’re meant to be.

If there’s one skill that stands the test of time, it’s resilience. The ability to bounce back from setbacks with even more determination is what separates those who dream from those who achieve. Remember, resilience isn’t about never facing challenges; it’s about how you respond to them.

Graduation may mark the end of a formal education, but it should also signal the beginning of a lifelong commitment to learning.

I believe the most successful individuals are those who remain curious and constantly seek to expand their knowledge and skills. Whether through formal avenues like graduate school, online courses or the education that comes from new experiences and people, never stop learning because, then, you could stop growing.

The relationships formed in college can serve as a foundational network as one navigates the early stages of a career. But don’t stop there. Actively seek out mentors and peers who inspire, challenge and can offer guidance and support.

Remember, networking isn’t about collecting contacts; it’s about building meaningful, reciprocal relationships. It shouldn’t be one-sided and never with the expectation of receiving something in return.

In the rush and hustle of building a career, don’t lose sight of who you are and what you stand for. Your values are your identity; they can guide your decisions, shape your goals and ensure that your success is not just professional but personal.

As you embark on this exciting next chapter, remember that the journey is as important as the destination. Embrace the unknown with an open heart, a resilient spirit and a curious mind.

Congratulations, from one graduate to another. The world awaits your mark.

With care,

Victoria La Ferla

