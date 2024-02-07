A Nostalgic Night To Be Remembered: Thank You and Farewell From The Righteous Brothers

Pioneered music artists Bill Medley from the Righteous Brothers and his newly acclaimed partner, Bucky Heard, began the first stop of their “Thank You, Farewell Tour” at Smothers Theatre on Jan. 18.

The Righteous Brothers are a music duo formed in 1963, originally with Bill Medley and Bobby Hatfield. The talented team released hundreds of familiar melodies, making them a household name in the 1960s.

Heard joined the group in 2016 due to Hatfield’s tragic death, according to The Righteous Brothers’ official website. Even now, their afterglow continues, as the monthly listens of their songs on Spotify still reach up to almost 6 million.

At 8:20 p.m., the lights dimmed, and the crowd quieted down. Blue light accompanied the clash of drums and electric piano. With the sound of “Hold On I’m Comin’,” the stage welcomed the stars of the night.

In the midst of applause, the stage welcomed Heard with Bill Medley. Their relaxed, collaborative vibe and vocal partnership put a new twist on a classic song.

Right after the warm-up song, resounding drum beats led to the second song, “Little Latin Lupe Lu.” The band wrote this song based on Bill Medley’s high school relationship with a girl named Lupe, according to CBS News.

The Righteous Brothers performed “Unchained Melody,” one of their most statistically famous songs, according to Spotify.

The 1965 song was dedicated to Hatfield, according to Billboard. The song led to a standing ovation from the audience.

Heard also presented the solo “Cryin’,” which was released in 2016 in the newest edition of their album on Spotify. Heard’s deep vocals and silky smooth transitions filled the auditorium.

“Perhaps it is a nostalgic night for all of us to remember,” concert attendee Richard Gallivan said.

Richard Gallivan and his wife, Carol Gallivan, said they are two concert lovers, and music is an “integral part of their life.”

After a few more songs, Bill Medley introduced his daughter, McKenna Medley, whom Bill Medley said was absent from the stage for a while due to pregnancy.

“She made me a grandpa,” Bill Medley said.

McKenna Medley performed “California Dreamin” in which she recounts California memories that often came back to her after she moved to Tennessee. Unlike the upbeat tempo of her father’s song, she performed with a soft, yet powerful, voice that filled the entire theater.

The concert came to a close with a tune full of memories. The Righteous Brothers performed “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’,” the #1 hit on Billboard in 1965 for two weeks.

“It was nostalgic and brought back good memories,” Richard Gallivan said. “He’s [Bill Medley] not the singer that he once was, but the songs were still amazing and bring me back to the old days.”

At the end of their performance, Bill Medley and Heard took a deep bow to the audience.

“This has been a phenomenal crowd,” Bill Medley said. “Did I mention I am 83 years old?”

His joke made the audience laugh as they gave him a standing ovation.

_______________________________

Follow the Graphic on X: @PeppGraphic

Contact Irene Tao via email: yiran.tao@pepperdine.edu or by Instagram: @iiyiran