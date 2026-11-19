Maggie Mendelson holds the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship trophy and a golden volleyball after Penn State’s national championship victory. Mendelson transferred to Pepperdine ahead of the 2026-27 season to continue her basketball career after competing in both basketball and volleyball at Penn State and University of Nebraska Lincoln.

Starting over at a new school can be difficult for any student-athlete, but playing two sports and attending three universities demands an exceptional degree of adaptability and versatility.

Maggie Mendelson, Pepperdine Women’s Basketball graduate center, has embraced the challenge as she opens up the newest chapter of her athletic career at Pepperdine.

“When I was younger, I told my parents, ‘Oh, I’m just gonna play volleyball,” Mendelson said. “But they told me to keep up with basketball, keep going, and I’m so glad I did.”

New Chapter at Pepperdine

For Mendelson, her journey to Pepperdine did not go exactly as planned. After playing basketball and volleyball as a dual sport athlete at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Pennsylvania State University (Penn State), she was unsure if she wanted to continue playing basketball.

Despite her uncertainty, Mendelson ultimately chose to take another shot at basketball while utilizing the lessons she learned from her previous schools.

Her former relationship with Katie Faulkner, Women’s Basketball head coach, helped make the decision easier for Mendelson. Knowing Faulkner and her coaching style gave Mendelson the confidence that Pepperdine would be a positive environment to continue her career.

“I knew that Katie [Faulkner] was here because she recruited me at a previous school and I knew that she recruits good people and has good people on staff,” Mendelson said. “I just thought that it was gonna be a positive experience.”

Maggie Mendelson, Women’s Basketball graduate center, poses in her Pepperdine uniform while holding a silver basketball. After winning a national volleyball championship at Penn State in December 2024, Mendelson began a new chapter in her career by joining Pepperdine Women’s Basketball. Photos courtesy of Maggie Mendelson

From The East Coast to The Pacific Coast

Mendelson’s transition to Pepperdine also meant having to adapt to a different environment than the ones she experienced at Nebraska and Penn State. While both of her previous schools had large football programs and a more traditional college-town atmosphere, she said Pepperdine offered her a different college experience.

“This is more academic, more like you’re kind of isolated and you’re more of an adult by yourself, which I really appreciate,” Mendelson said.

Despite the differences between her three schools, Mendelson believes each one helped shape the person and athlete she is.

“Every school has given me such an awesome perspective on the person I am today,” Mendelson said.

Beyond basketball, volleyball also played a big role in Mendelson’s development as an athlete. Competing as a dual-sport athlete has allowed her to develop skills that she said have complemented one another.

“They both have made me such a better athlete,” Mendelson said. “Growing up, playing both really gave me an advantage just to be able to be aware of my body.”

Building a Leadership Role

Even with years of experience as an athlete, joining a new team still comes with its own challenges. As one of the oldest players on the team, Mendelson has embraced a leadership role among her teammates.

“Managing the frustration of learning a new sport and also being the oldest on the team and trying to be that leader has been a little bit of a curve,” Mendelson said.

Mendelson is no stranger to leadership throughout her volleyball experience, but establishing that same role within a new basketball program has posed its own challenges.

“I’m used to being a leader in volleyball but I can have my play to back that up,” Mendelson said. “It’s been harder to try to prove myself to my own ability and then be a leader as well.”

Maggie Mendelson poses in a Penn State Volleyball uniform while holding a volleyball. During her time at Penn State, Mendelson helped the team win the 2024 NCAA Women’s Volleyball National Championship and earned All-American honors.

Despite being new to both the school and program, Mendelson has already created a strong impression on her teammates.Junior guard Elli Guiney said Mendelson is someone who brings both a welcoming personality and professionalism to the team.

“She was super friendly and charismatic but had kind of an aura of professionalism too,” Guiney said.

Guiney said she also notices Mendelson’s ability to handle challenges and stay consistent while continuing to enjoy herself.

“She never gets too high or too low,” Guiney said. “She’s really steady but still finds a way to have fun.”

Beyond her personality, it is Mendelson’s work ethic and competitive spirit that have quickly made an impact on her teammates.

“She’s a great teammate, but she also has a competitive edge that we need,” Guiney said.

Faulkner said she admires Mendelson’s leadership and called it one of the qualities that makes her a valuable teammate.

One of Faulkner’s clearest memories of Mendelson came during a difficult stretch of practice. Instead of letting frustration and anger take over, Mendelson worked through the challenge and persevered.

“She didn’t make it about her,” Faulkner said. “She didn’t quit. She just kept doing what she knew to be true.”

More Than an Athlete

As Mendelson enters the final chapter of her college career, she said she hopes her resilience and ability to push through challenges is what will define her.

“I hope people remember that I was always down to try new things and never shied away from a challenge or adversity,” Mendelson said.

Although basketball and volleyball have taken up a large chunk of her life, Mendelson said she wants her teammates and Pepperdine community to know there is more to her than her identity as an athlete.

“I’m so much more than just an athlete,” Mendelson said. “I am a good friend, a good teammate. I just love life and I hope that shows when I’m playing.”

Beginning her fifth and final year of college athletics at Pepperdine, Mendelson hopes to leave behind more than statistics and accomplishments. She said she wishes to build meaningful relationships, contribute to the team dynamic and continue to overcome every challenge that comes her way.

“I just love the joy that everybody shares with each other,” Mendelson said. “I’ve never been on a team that genuinely loves each other as much as we do here.”

This joy and connection are what Mendelson hopes will make her final season one to remember.

This story was copy edited by Olivia Schlossin.

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Contact Melodi Mendez via email: melodi.mendez@pepperdine.edu