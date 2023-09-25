A Change in Methodology: Pepperdine Drops In Rank

Junior Jade Gonzalez said, when she first came to Pepperdine, the University was ranked 49th before it fell to 55th for 2022-23 and now, to 76th/

“It made me feel a little embarrassed,” Gonzalez said.

From the University, Gonzalez said she would like to hear an explanation as to why the ranking fell. She cited Pepperdine’s rise in cost as a reason for her frustration. Gonzalez said after the change in rank, a state school she had turned down to attend Pepperdine has risen above Pepperdine in the rank.

“I have had so much financial aid where you [the University] keep raising it, I can’t go here,” Gonzalez said. “I’m currently in the process of an appeal because I can’t go here, and I’m frustrated that that is going on. It seems as if it’s easier and easier to get in, but you’re costing more and more money so it’s not as exclusive.”

For Gonzalez, going back up to the 60s would be a good start for next year, she said, but the substantial drop in rankings is making her question the quality of Pepperdine’s education.

“If I’m not getting this education that I’m paying so much for, working so hard for, like, what am I doing?” Gonzalez said.

Senior Alex Consentino said, while the ranking was not necessarily a big factor in his decision to apply, he did appreciate the level of “prestige” that came from being a top 50 university.

“It’s just kind of disappointing to see,” Consentino said. “Somewhere that I thought was a very prestigious institution going backwards.”

Consentino said he researched the reason for the drop through U.S. News & World report and said, though the University is trying, there is a disconnect between what students want and what the University believes students want.

Additionally, Consentino said he would have liked to see the University acknowledge the drop through an email or social post.

“Just say, ‘Hey, listen, this happened,” Consentino said. “What do you guys think we should do better? Because it’s, obviously stemming from the fact that students are unhappy being here. A lot of kids transfer.”

Pepperdine’s top 50 ranking was a big reason why senior Sabrina Musharbash chose the University, Musharbash said.

“Especially when you get into a bunch of colleges and get good financial aid packages to a bunch of colleges, the rank becomes a huge thing,” Musharbash said.

After the change, Musharbash said she saw colleges she had turned down ranked above Pepperdine.

“I just feel like Pepperdine was so much more competitive when I first got in,” Musharbash said. “But now, I just see the worth of my degrees slowly declining. And I haven’t gotten the degree yet.”

Talking about the reasons for the change feels like the University is making excuses, Musharbash said.

“No one’s going to be looking at the numbers like ‘It’s OK because they [U.S. News & World Report] changed the way they look at class sizes,'” Musharbash said. “At the end of the day, we’re still 70-something.”