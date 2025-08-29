Women’s Soccer Picks Up First Win of the Season Against Cal

Junior defender Peyton Leonard dribbles around the University of California, Berkeley attack Aug. 24 at Edwards Stadium. The Waves defense did not allow a single goal on 11 shot attempts as sophomore goalkeeper Jillian Medvecky had six saves. Photos courtesy of Pepperdine Athletics

Pepperdine Women’s Soccer traveled to the University of California, Berkeley on Aug. 24 for their fourth match this season. The Waves won 1-0 in a close battle against the Golden Bears, handing them their first loss of the season and improving to 1-2-1 on the season.

This win moved Pepperdine’s all-time record against the Golden Bears to 3-2-2, getting their revenge against Berkeley after an extra time 2-1 loss last season in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

The match started strong for the Waves offensively, as they attempted three shots by the 12th minute compared to the Golden Bears’ zero shot attempts, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

Despite the pressure offensively, the Golden Bears were able to thwart all the early attempts by the Waves and countered with attacks of their own, attempting three shots between the 17th and 25th minute.

Pepperdine Women’s Soccer prepares for a match against the University of California, Berkeley on Aug. 24 at Edwards Stadium. Women’s Soccer holds an all-time record of 3-2-2 against the Golden Bears.

After the attacks from both sides, both teams slowed it down offensively, combining for only two shot attempts for the rest of the half.

The match was defensive for both sides for the majority of the second half, with Cal only attempting one shot and Pepperdine attempting two shots before the 78th minute, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

In the final 12 minutes of the match, both teams picked up the pace, putting pressure on the opposing defenses and combining for eight shot attempts, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

The Waves were able to translate their offensive attacks, with sophomore defender Lily Stewart scoring the lone goal in the 84th minute to secure the lead. Senior midfielder/forward Tabitha LaParl passed to Stewart for the header on a free kick attempt.

Despite Cal’s attempts, the Golden Bears missed their final two shot attempts, and the Waves held onto the lead for the rest of the match.

Junior Kyra Murphy puts offensive pressure on the University of California, Berkeley defense. The Waves enacted revenge this year with a 1-0 win over the Golden Bears after suffering a 2-1 loss the previous season.

Pepperdine won the match 1-0 and moved up to tie for seventh place in the West Coast Conference standings with University of the Pacific.

Pepperdine ended the match with eight shot attempts compared to Cal’s 11, along with six saves compared to Cal’s five. The Golden Bears also ended with four corner attempts, while the Waves ended with five, four of which came in the second half, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

Both teams committed five fouls, but the Waves would end with three yellow, while the Golden Bears ended with one, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

The Waves’ next match will be against Columbia University on Aug. 28 at Tari Frahm Rokus Field.

