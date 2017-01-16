Photo by Ricky Davis

Pepperdine Women’s Basketball snapped a five-game losing streak with an 81-59 victory at home over San Francisco on Thursday night. Sophomore forward Yasmine Robinson-Bacote led all players with 18 points on 7-of-14 shooting, as the Waves scored a season-high 81 points with 22 assists, also a season-high.

“We moved the ball really well passing-wise and that helped our offense click together,” Head Coach Ryan Weisenberg said. “Defensively, we did really well on locking down and communicated really well.”

Senior guard Allie Green scored 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting including 3-of-4 from three-point range while sophomore guard Paige Fecske added a near double-double with 15 points and seven assists.

In the first quarter, redshirt freshman guard Sydney Bordonaro and Green keyed a red-hot Pepperdine offense with seven points each, leading the Waves to a 17-4 run to take a 23-11 lead on 60 percent shooting from the field. Junior guard Kim Jacobs continued to keep the Waves rolling, splashing a three-point basket to extend the lead up to 12, but San Francisco cut the lead down to seven, 23-16, at the end of one.

In the second quarter, Pepperdine continued to surf the wave of momentum, taking a 9-2 run to extend the lead to 32-18 before San Francisco answered back with a 7-2 run of their own, cutting the lead back down to single digits, 34-25, but Pepperdine entered the half, leading 37-25

In the third quarter, Pepperdine continued to make it rain from three, as the Waves opened up an 19-point lead early off an 8-2 run behind three straight triples to make it 54-35 before sophomore guard Keyari Sleezer hit a jumper to close the quarter, 61-40.

In the fourth quarter, San Francisco and Pepperdine traded baskets early on, but the Waves finished the fourth on an 8-2 run, including an and-1 from Robinson-Bacote to secure the big home win.

“This was a strong showing by everyone against a really good team,” Bordonaro said. “We hope we can continue this momentum as we head into the final stretch of the season.”

Up next, Pepperdine will travel up to BYU to take on the Cougars on Feb 9 at 6 p.m.

