Photo by Ella Gonzalez

With the countdown to Spring Break in full effect, this week’s Culture Collection is equipped with all the fixings of what to eat, see and do to inaugurate the much-needed week off if it happens to be spent in the LA area.

EAT

Smorgasburg LA

Every Sunday – ROW DTLA

Smorgasburg LA is not a new event to the Graphic/Pepperdine territory. Its food, fun and fare have been documented and subject to the Graphic’s cultivated taste. Nonetheless, it bears repeating that Smorgasburg LA is every Sunday in Downtown Los Angeles. Every Instagram fantasy and photo opportunity will come alive as the most delectable and trendiest of treats make their way into a convenient hub in Los Angeles one day a week.

Previous vendors include Amazebowls for acai bowls, Donut Friend, Churro Boss, Goa Taco and many more.

SEE

QuiltCon

Feb. 22 – 25 — Pasadena Convention Center

It would not be outlandish to say that attendees at QuiltCon might run into various clog-wearing women. Or perhaps, you might even be one. But it’s 2018, and if 2016 and 2017’s buzzword was “hygge,” “a quality of cosiness and comfortable conviviality that engenders a feeling of contentment or well-being,” then this year’s should be an amplified version of hygge. There is no better way to accomplish this task than by the combination of clogs and quilts (read: the aesthetic and lifestyle choices of the best middle-aged women).

Pasadena’s QuiltCon will not only feature the quilts that give name to the convention but also workshops, shopping and ample people-watching opportunities for an exploration in the essentials of hygge.

DO

L.A. Chinatown Firecracker Run

Feb 24 – 26 — 943 N. Broadway, Los Angeles, California 90012

If you fall into the camp for which running for a cause makes the very act of running more tolerable, then LA Chinatown’s Firecracker Run might mitigate your abhorrence for this physical activity.

The run has contributed money to various schools and non-profit organizations over the years, and if running isn’t the physical activity of choice, there is also the option to bike, walk or “doggy paw’er walk.” The latter comes with the highest recommendations.

Click here to see the walking, running or biking routes.

Savor the freedom of Spring Break with something less frivolous and more refined —food festivals, quilts and charity runs (or walk/bikes/dog walks). It’s certainly no Cabo or European vacation, but there will certainly be quilts, and lots of them.

