During my senior year of high school, I went a week without my phone for a retreat. It was terrifying to be stuck up in the woods, leading a group of my peers from my all-girls Catholic high school without a connection to the outside world.

I hated not being able to check my group texts or call my mom. But at the same time, it was so liberating. And that freedom is something I can say with certainty I haven’t experienced in the past four years.

While at college, I roll over in bed in the morning, say a prayer and then check my email to make sure I haven’t missed anything. I check group texts for work schedules, meetings and the memes I missed from someone at 3 a.m. Then, after I am up to date, I roll out of bed.

I like to think that I am not as addicted to technology as I am to coffee, but the sad truth is I am. I completely and utterly rely on the iPhone that has become my lifeline. And that is a bit sad.

I love technology of course. It has aided and empowered our generation to speak our mind, discuss politics, have opinions and share that new brunch/protest spot on Instagram. But sometimes, it is good and healthy to disconnect.

I know, the thought makes me cringe too. The FOMO is too much. But I promise, 24 hours (OK, I can concede to 12 hours), will not hurt you. Schedule your tweets and tell your significant other you are disconnecting.

Everyone will think it is bizarre. And while I’m all for communication and connection, disconnected from the plugged-in world is an important mean of self care.

So turn them off. Grab your favorite blanket and curl up with a young adult bestseller. Throw on your workout clothes, do some yoga and take a nap. Snatch gelato from Ralphs and binge a Netflix show (“Galavant” and “Supergirl” highly recommended).

So for just a couple hours, take a risk, and disconnect. It’s worth it. I promise.

