The Pixel: November 15, 2021

|
News
Friends pay tribute to student killed in hit-and-run traffic collision
Three years later: Pepperdine remembers the Borderline Shooting and Woolsey Fire
Sports
Cheer Squad brings school spirit to Pepp
Women’s Volleyball downs Pacific in three sets
Life & Arts
KWVS DJs find expression in the studio
Student director fulfills leadership dreams with Dance in Flight
Perspectives
Opinion: DPS, let Pepp students ride
Staff Editorial: Dear Pepperdine, give us a break
GNews
‘Pepp in your step’: Hydrate and paint