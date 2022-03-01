Pepperdine Graphic

The Pixel: Everybody Has One

by

Letter from the editor

Are all opinions equal? Students, faculty weigh the costs of sharing their beliefs

The psychology and relevance of opinion: Pepp community speaks

COVID-19 breeds a plethora of opinions

Q&A: Perspectives Editor Anitiz Muonagolu discusses the role of opinions at the Graphic

Setting aside personal biases: Members of Pepperdine’s Debate Team explain their process

Short Features

President Jim Gash emphasizes growth in community life

Prof. Colin Enriquez pushes for the importance of diverse humanities

Hope Lockwood encourages gender identity exploration

Raymond Rider believes everyone should take a philosophy course

Hope Dease finds hope in her faith

Chris Ganey’s favorite condiment gives him a spiritual experience