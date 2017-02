Go behind the scenes with Pepperdine University’s Currents Magazine at their photoshoot with sustainable designer, Jeff Garner! Jeff Garner is the designer of the internationally notorious brand, Prophetik! To find out more about him, stay tuned for our issue coming in April!

