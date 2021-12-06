Everybody Has One / Featured / Print Editions / Special Publications / December 6, 2021

PGM Special Edition: Everybody Has One

By Graphic Staff

Table of Contents

4. Everybody Has One: Letter From the Editor 

6-11. Are All Opinions Equal? Students, Faculty Weigh the Costs of Sharing Their Beliefs

12. Elija Gatling Encourages Mindful Social Media Use

13. Chloe McLeod Champions Collaboration Over Competition

14. Prof. Colin Enriquez Pushes for the Importance of Diverse Humanities

15. Prof. Tomas Martinez Advocates for Community Mental Health

16-17. Q&A: Perspectives Editor Anitiz Muonagolu Discusses the Role of Opinions at the Graphic

18. Chris Ganey’s Favorite Condiment Gives Him a Spiritual Experience

19. Hikari Matsumoto Proposes a New Dining Facility at Seaside

20-24. The Psychology and Relevance of Opinion: Pepp Community Speaks 

25. Shoe Speak with Gibson Stump: Sneaker Culture Shapes Fashion and Lives 

26. President Jim Gash Emphasizes Growth in Community Life 

27. Kelli Brickner Wants a Restful Fall Break

28. Prof. Roshawnda Derrick Emphasizes the Beauty of Bilingualism  

29. Alicia Oumsang ‘Taps into the Surface’ of the Model Minority Myth’s Harmful Effects

30. Hope Lockwood Encourages Gender Identity Exploration

31. Using Her Family Heritage for Good: How Sammie Wuensche Teaches Others About Being Indigenous

32-33. History of the Freedom Wall 

34. Hope Dease Finds Hope in Her Faith

35. Raymond Rider Believes Everyone Should Take a Philosophy Course

36-37. Setting Aside Personal Biases: Members of Pepperdine’s Debate Team Explain Their Process

38-42. COVID-19 Breeds a Plethora of Opinions

43. Nicolas Armenta Campaigns for Universal Health Care

44. Prof. Sarah Fischbach Argues Against Single-Use Plastic 

45. Stephen Weinstock Encourages All to Spread ‘Gospel of Wealth’ 

46. Chase Johnson Champions Productive Disagreement

____________________

Everybody Has One: Letter From the Editor
Pepperdine Remembers Nicholay Osokin as a 'Beloved Member' of the Community



