Let the grad caps fly — commencement will take place this spring in person on Alumni Park.

Seaver Dean Michael Feltner announced Pepperdine’s finalized plans to the Seaver College Classes of 2021 and 2021 graduates and parents in an email April 26, detailing new guidance by the California government, affirmed by the LA County Department of Public Health.

“I am very pleased that Pepperdine has been granted the opportunity to demonstrate its readiness and provide commencement ceremonies to graduates in the Classes of 2020 and 2021,” Feltner wrote. “I share the excitement of all graduates who will participate in the ceremonies, and I look forward to celebrating your accomplishments in a few short weeks. It will be great to be reunited with you in Malibu.”

The ceremonies will take place May 21 and 22 at 3:30 p.m., on Alumni Park with separate events for the two classes. Graduates who do not wish to attend this spring are eligible to participate in the 2022 Seaver College commencement ceremony as well.

COVID-19 Precautions in Attendance

The county relaxed guidance that initially banned out-of-state guests at events, however, the county still requires some COVID-19 precautions. All California residents are eligible to attend, but out-of-state visitors, including international travelers, must be fully vaccinated to attend ceremonies.

“For the purposes of this guidance, a person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last recommended dose of a COVID-19 vaccine (CDC),” according to the April 26 email.

International travelers must also submit a “travel permission” to the Office of International Student Services for further guidance, according to the email.

To attend, CA residents aged 16 and older must present a state-issued identification and out-of-state guests must present a COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card.

Guests will sit in bleachers in household groups socially distanced and must remain seated for the duration of the event, Feltner wrote.

For those unable to attend in-person, the event will be live-streamed with more details provided on the commencement websites.

Event Information

Seaver College will provide cap and gown rentals for all students participating in commencement ceremonies, with stoles available for purchase. All graduation regalia must be picked up by the graduate prior to the ceremony; a date and time for pick-up will be provided in following communication, according to the email.

Graduates not participating in the ceremony can rent a cap and gown from Herff Jones, which will be shipped to their home.

Pepperdine has yet to announce the commencement speaker, but graduates interested in participating in the event can submit an application before May 3.

Seaver College will read all graduates’ names during their commencement ceremony, regardless of attendance at the in-person event.

In addition, Seaver College will host a virtual Loqui celebration on May 20 at 6 p.m., PDT, and President Gash will deliver a virtual commissioning prayer and message to all graduates May 21.

“Graduates and their families are encouraged to frequently check their commencement ceremony website, which will continue to provide the most updated information,” according to the email.

