The University Management Committee announced today Pepperdine’s COVID-19 vaccination policy decision, which requires all faculty, staff and students — with the exception of those who claim an exemption — to be vaccinated before returning to campus for the fall.

The UMC wrote that feedback from the community on a COVID-19 vaccination policy draft, Pepperdine vaccination data, medical experts and other universities informed the decision.

“This policy acknowledges the University’s high degree of confidence in COVID-19 vaccinations, with authorized vaccines proving effective in preventing illness and death, including from known variants,” the UMC wrote in the email.

The policy also acknowledges those with medical, religious and philosophical reasons for not being vaccinated themselves, the UMC wrote.

To claim an exemption based on those reasons, community members must submit the vaccination exemption form in Pepperdine’s COVID-19 Vaccine Information website.

The UMC anticipates the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health might require mask wearing while indoors for those who are unvaccinated, as well as for anyone in the shuttles and in the Student Health Center.

For any unvaccinated person who comes into close contact with a positive COVID-19 case, the LACDPH will continue to require a 10-day quarantine. The UMC wrote fully vaccinated individuals who come in close contact with a positive case, however, will not be required to quarantine.

Pepperdine still awaits to receive instructions from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on required measures in the fall.

“Regardless of health orders or vaccination status, all community members should feel comfortable wearing face coverings at any time,” the UMC wrote.

The deadline for all faculty, staff and students to complete the COVID-19 Vaccination Notification Form has been extended to July 16. Of the approximately 50% of the community who submitted the form, more than 86% are fully vaccinated or plan to be.

Next week, the University will share information instructing students to verify their vaccination status before the deadline July 31. The UMC wrote that the University will keep this documentation confidential and will share it only with relevant faculty or staff to use for contract tracing, among other unidentified purposes.

_________________________________

Follow the Graphic on Twitter: @PeppGraphic

Contact Emily Shaw via Twitter (@shawcemily) or by email: emily.c.shaw@pepperdine.edu