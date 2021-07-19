GNews is introducing a new fast-paced video series called Pepp in Your Step. Host Alexander Payne poses questions to Pepperdine students on a variety of topics. Learn President Gash’s middle name, find out if students prefer Jamba Juice over Starbucks, or see if students can identify Marvel and Veggie Tales characters.

