G News / Pepp in Your Step / Video / October 3, 2021

Pepp in Your Step Trailer

By Alex Payne

GNews is introducing a new fast-paced video series called Pepp in Your Step. Host Alexander Payne poses questions to Pepperdine students on a variety of topics. Learn President Gash’s middle name, find out if students prefer Jamba Juice over Starbucks, or see if students can identify Marvel and Veggie Tales characters.

