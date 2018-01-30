Photo by Chad Jimenez



“I am a business administration major and a sophomore. Initially the first occupation I wanted was to become a pilot. But as I grew I was like ‘eh,’ first the eye issue and it didn’t seem possible and all the traveling and all that. For five or six years, my dad would let me stay with an uncle for him to show me the ropes in business and that has always been a consistent thing I have always been interested in. I had a really good summer where I started a hoodie business and started selling hoodies. I really liked the experience of that. Business started becoming a bigger part of what I wanted to do. Then it was quite obvious. My goals in general of what I want to do with my business degree would be to run a big business… The point of that would be first, to have a good life for myself and for my future family and to make lasting change in the world.” – Keith Olubayi