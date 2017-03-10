Photo Courtesy of Cameron Hart and Graphic by Shannon Hansen

The first officially recognized LGBTQ+ club on Pepperdine’s Seaver Campus, Crossroads, reached its one year anniversary Tuesday.

“I think people are coming to a greater understanding of the complexity of this topic and the need to listen more to all perspectives and show respect for others regardless of their point of view,” Dean of Students Mark Davis wrote in an email last fall. “There’s not one “LGBT community and no one can speak for all LGBTQ+ students. We need to get to know each person and create a climate where everyone is welcome even if you can’t affirm a particular point of view.”

Crossroads, “a Seaver College student organization created for all students to examine questions of sexual and gender identity and the intersection with faith” whose purpose is to provide support and encourage open dialogue, was officially recognized at Seaver College in March of 2016, as announced by Pepperdine’s Public Relations Newsroom.

Crossroads began after a year of close work between administration and students David Hylton and Jason Sim. The goal in the club’s creation was to ensure that the group would be open to all students and be respectful of Pepperdine’s Christian mission and affirmation of the traditional sexual ethic, Davis wrote.

2016 alum and first co-president of Crossroads, Hylton spent years communicating with administration before the recognition came to fruition. Hylton spearheaded the club’s agenda alongside co-president Jason Sim with the help of some key members of administration. Crossroads is the first officially recognized LGBTQ+ club to stick on campus. Senior Cameron Hart now serves as Crossroads president.

History of LGBTQ+ Clubs on Campus

Over the last decade, the LGBTQ+ community has fought to make a name for itself on campus and Crossroads officially being recognized as one of Seaver’s clubs this year is a milestone for the university’s LGBTQ+ community.

Students Against Homophobia (SAH) was the first organization that fought for recognition on Seaver’s campus in 2004. SAH was never an active organization on Pepperdine’s campus, but only a proposed organization with a founder and adviser listed, according to Davis in a 2004 email interview with the Graphic.

“A recent press release issued by the founder of “Students Against Homophobia” (SAH) states that the university’s traditional biblical stance regarding homosexuality has made it increasingly difficult for all students to be who they are without facing issues of hate, disrespect, and exclusion. We believe it is possible—indeed, imperative—both to remain faithful to the ethical traditions of orthodox Christianity and to be welcoming (courteous, loving, supportive, etc.) of all persons,” stated a Feb. 16, 2004 Pepperdine press release.

“Pepperdine openly advertises the university as a Christian university, and we openly announce our moral standards. Students agree to abide by these standards when they accept our invitation to join our distinctive community. We assume students voluntarily join our community because they support our Christian ethics and mission,” the release stated.

The same press release said: “Although the university will continue to educate against homophobia, it will not recognize a student organization that promotes teaching or behavior inconsistent with our ethical norms.”

In result of the denial by Pepperdine to recognize Students Against Homophobia, founder Grant Turck took to telling his story to news publications and stations. In the 2004 email interview, Davis reiterated the university’s biblical and ethical teachings and stated that even with Turck’s movement to get recognition from press that Pepperdine was “intolerant,” the university would stand by its original decision.

Davis wrote: “I’ve encouraged Grant to focus his energy on things we hold in common rather than trying to change the university’s position on sexual relationships. This is a time for building bridges. We both believe that our campus needs open, honest dialogue about this issue. We both believe that hateful expressions or acts toward any student or group are wrong. All of us, regardless of our positions on homosexuality, must commit to treating each other with dignity and respect. We are all God’s children.”

In the same email interview, Davis wrote that homophobia can consist of both fear of homosexuality as well as hateful treatment of homosexuals. He wrote that the university stands with “Students Against Homophobia” in their use of this definition.

“On the other hand, some people’s definition of homophobia includes the fear of accepting homosexuality as a healthy lifestyle, and their goal is to change the values of people who believe homosexual conduct is morally wrong,” Davis wrote.

Davis wrote that in this difference in the understanding of homophobia is where the university and “Students Against Homophobia” don’t really mesh.

“The February 2, 2004 SAH press release identifies the university’s traditional biblical teachings as the root cause of homophobia. From meetings with the founder, it is clear that his goal for SAH is to change the university’s biblical position on homosexuality,” Davis wrote.

He wrote that the university would be unable to keep their Christian identity and heritage while also straying away from traditional biblical teachings regarding appropriate sexual relationships.

“While we do not believe these orthodox biblical teachings cause homophobia (the fear of homosexuals or the hateful treatment of them), we do agree that the university must help eradicate irrational fears and mistreatment of any group,” Davis wrote.

Building Bridges, organized in 2011 by students, was one of the first LGBTQ+ rights groups to start their work on Seaver campus. In an official document provided by Davis regarding Building Bridges, the group had four main recommendations. The committee of students then were able to share these recommendations with President Andrew K. Benton at a luncheon on April 11, 2012, according to the document.

The first recommendation was for FAQs to be included in the 2012-2013 Seaver College Student Handbook regarding sexual relationships. The focus of the FAQ’s was based primarily on the unacceptability of discrimination against LGBTQ+ students in any fashion or circumstance. The FAQs also addressed that all rules regarding sexual relationships were applied equally to heterosexual and same-sex couples, according to the document.

The second recommendation was to form a support group for LGBTQ+ students and those who were questioning or struggling with their sexuality, the document stated.

The opening statement of the recommendation said: “The group will be a confidential, safe place for students who identify as gay, lesbian, bisexual, or transgendered, and students who are questioning and struggling with their sexual orientation and identity to share their experience and receive support.”

The third recommendation encouraged a clearer distinction of the prohibition of harassment against LGBTQ+ members of the university, calling ultimately for zero-tolerance of any sort of discrimination against these individuals. The 2012-2013 Seaver College Student Handbook addressed the new guidelines and detailed the prohibitions, the document said.

The fourth and final recommendation called for more opportunities for students to learn and understand further the LGBTQ+ community through forums that would act as a convocation series, according to the document.

In another February 2012 document authored by Davis, he explained the decision for Pepperdine to deny recognition to the LGBTQ+ club Reach OUT. In regard to the Building Bridges committee, Davis said: “Building Bridges includes several LGBT students who are working with faculty, staff, and administration on recommendations for additional educational programming that will help us become better informed about various perspectives and disarm destructive stereotypes.”

Hylton said that overall, he believes Reach OUT was a fine club, but may have been a bit too secular, meaning that the club may have forgotten that they were at Pepperdine, which is a Christian university.

In Davis’ 2012 document, he wrote that Pepperdine sought a solution that allowed them to remain true to their traditional Christian views, including those of Church of Christ.

“Providing official recognition to a LGBT group that does not clearly affirm the traditional sexual ethic will imply to many that Pepperdine is not honoring our commitment,” Davis wrote. “The leaders of Reach OUT have stated that the group will not affirm Pepperdine’s traditional sexual ethic, and we respect their choice to hold a different point of view. Although we are not providing university endorsement to Reach OUT, we continue to allow the group to meet and freely express its views.”

Hylton said that over time people began to realize that the rejection of Reach OUT wasn’t a reflection on the campus as a whole. He said that a lot of people assumed Pepperdine and people from Pepperdine would be homophobic from the Reach OUT decision, but he personally never really felt those attitudes.

“Reach OUT was not what Crossroads is by any means,” Hart said. “It was entirely socially based — all about just hanging out, no real attempt at making more visibility on campus or working to do convocation or educating students on things like sex education or suicide rates.”

Hart said that because Reach OUT did not provide these substantial tools, administrators were left discouraged in allowing such a club to be recognized.

“I think that provided the environment where everyone is going off of ‘Oh Crossroads is the first recognized LGBT club’ — that’s maybe half-true,” Hart said. “I think it’s the first LGBT club that exists for the right reasons.”

The history of LGBTQ+ clubs continues with the 2016 decision to officially recognize the organization, Crossroads.

Hylton said the denial of Reach OUT helped him to understand what was needed to get a club for the LGBT community recognized. He said it taught him to take Pepperdine’s Christian background into consideration so that he and administration could work together to form something great that still incorporated faith.

Current Crossroads president Hart said that Hylton put his heart into Crossroads and formed a constitution before going back and forth with administrators and Davis in order to get the club approved. Hart initially reached out to Hylton at the beginning of the 2015-2016 school year and Hylton kept him in the loop throughout the year until it was approved in March 2016.

In the official press release, providing recognition to the club, Pepperdine writes: “Crossroads states in its mission that it ‘is not a political club but instead a space for support and understanding. Crossroads holds on to the firm belief of respecting Pepperdine policies and ethics and will not advocate for any change other than the inclusion of LGBTQ students.”

Resident Director of first year houses Phillips, Crocker, J. Pengilly and Knott, Zach Love, and Professor of English David Holmes are the two official advisers for Crossroads. Stacy Rothberg is an unofficial advisor of Crossroads. Hart said he is glad to have Rothberg’s involvement as it provides a woman’s perspective.

Hylton put his foot in the door in terms of sparking recognition of the LGBT community and their rights on campus as a freshman in his SAAJ Social Action and Justice Colloquium freshman seminar. He said that he came into Pepperdine as a Posse scholar and during that interview process, he was very open about his sexuality and told them he was passionate about LGBT issues and if he attended Pepperdine, he hoped to pursue those issues and make an impact on campus. He said he felt like that was a good sign and gave him hope from the very beginning, as admissions gave him a full-tuition scholarship with Posse even whilst knowing this about him.

In SAAJ, he wrote various papers about LGBTQ+ issues and helped organize and plan LGBT panels for events, and also gave speeches and presented various papers detailing his coming out experience in order to help fellow students understand.

By the end of his freshman year, he decided to run for student government and became sophomore class senator and then sophomore class president, which allowed him the opportunity to work with the Chaplain’s office and interact with administration while also pushing for his cause.

With strong relationships with administration his senior year, he was able to come together with them to find a solution for the LGBTQ+ community that would work. And so, Crossroads was created.

Title IX lawsuit

The 2014 Vickedis v. Pepperdine case involved two former female Pepperdine basketball players who were suing the university for discrimination.

According to a 2016 article in the Graphic, the lawsuit was filed in 2014 by Haley Videckis and Layana White. They were suing the university for harassment and discrimination due to their suspected romantic relationship. The women alleged that way they were treated by the university led to them being “forced” to quit the team.

Hylton said the student body took two approaches in the Vickedis v. Pepperdine case and that year turned out to be a very interesting time for him.

“It was a weird time for me because I also was scared it would hurt the conversation — that it was kind of bringing a fire to the conversation that didn’t really need to be there,” Hylton said. “It was giving a negative public image to Pepperdine when I felt Pepperdine wasn’t necessarily able to voice their side of the story very well. And it was a private legal matter so they really wouldn’t have been able to. I was very nervous at the time because I was scared it was going to polarize those communities again.”

History of Acceptance

As the years have progressed, acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community worldwide has increased according to a 2011 study by NORC at the University of Chicago called Public Attitudes toward Homosexuality, and the same goes for Pepperdine.

2010 Seaver alumna Ashley Allen wrote in an email that when she was a student, she had a few friends who were openly gay and others who were not out of the closet yet and weren’t comfortable talking about their sexuality.

“They always seemed to be treated well. No different than any other person,” Allen wrote. “But it is important to keep in mind that I was a theatre major. This is typically a very progressive group that is notably accepting of all walks of life. At times, I think many of us wished our friends who were not ‘out of the closet’ would be more open with us. We wanted to break that barrier.”

Hylton said that by coming into Pepperdine already out of the closet, and being very open about his sexuality, he was prepared for any comments that would be said and so was able to shrug it off a bit easier than someone who may have been struggling. Even so, he said that he didn’t have any negative experiences personally with the university.

However, one friend of his had the exact opposite experience. Hylton said his friend was hounded by a faculty member who made offensive comments on and off campus. Hylton said that many of the faculty, and especially the faculty now, were strong allies for the LGBTQ+ community, especially noting faculty that was tenured. But many professors were cautious in supporting the LGBTQ+ community because of Pepperdine’s views on the issue.

President Andrew K. Benton sought to remove the Title IX Exemption in Jan. of 2016 when he sent a letter to the Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights.

“I think good things are happening,” Hart said. “I think because we’re in it, we don’t really see how much progress we’ve made. But after I graduate this year, maybe this time next year, I’ll look back and realize ‘wow, some big things happened while I was there.’ The removal of the Title IX Exemption — a lot of people have their opinions about that — but that’s still huge.”

“There are those who think that this is signaling a dramatic change in Pepperdine and that we are walking away somehow from our faith roots,” Benton said in an interview with the Graphic in August of 2016. “It’s just not true. It’s just in 2016, it’s just not relevant to Pepperdine today.”

Hart continued to explain the importance of small strides that over time will make for big steps. He said that President Benton’s statement that the Title IX Exemption is not relevant today translates to him as Pepperdine is more accepting of diversity now as a student body.

Hylton felt the same sense of eagerness as Hart in his desire to see how acceptance has changed over time.

“I’m excited to see at the end of this year, or even the end of next year, just how different campus is and how normalized the conversation is” Hylton said.

He said that the topic of LGBTQ+ affairs on campus used to be a tense and taboo thing to talk about, but now that Crossroads is so present and Hart and all the leadership and officers are doing such an amazing job, the future is bright.

Hylton said the climate of the LGBTQ+ community at the beginning of his freshman year was quite hidden.

“As a freshman, not many people were out at Pepperdine. Maybe 2 or 3 people per year — maybe — were out,” Hylton said. “My freshman year, I was one of 2 guys that were out, so I think over time while I was at Pepperdine, many more people were coming out, so it gave life to the conversation more and gave people a different way to look at it.”

He said he believes Hart has been able to help so much and he’s been able to reach a very different demographic, being in a fraternity, and connect with people in different ways because he came out while at Pepperdine. Hylton said it gives Hart the ability to relate in many different ways than he personally could.

“I’ve seen the campus grow a lot more in that I think that people who are struggling with it now have a lot more outlets, and they feel they can talk to a lot more people about coming out and dealing with the confusion they might be having,” Hylton said. “And I think the Chaplain’s office has been very great about establishing that they are an amazing department on campus that can be talked to in regards to that topic.”

Hylton said he believes Pepperdine’s mission statement accepts the LGBTQ+ community, noting that: “It’s not saying necessarily that we have to go by strict guidelines when it comes to Christian issues and Christian values. I think it gives Pepperdine the opportunity to keep that almost like an open book and have them explore what the right side is and what the correct answer to that question is, which I think was definitely a unique part of Pepperdine in my experience just because my religion classes, I felt, were much more about discovering truth and discovering personal truth.”

