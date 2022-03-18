Graphic Print Edition: 3-18-2022

|
News
- Office of Student Accessibility Hosts Disability Awareness Week
- In Her Parents’ Eyes: Remembering Autumn Tennison
- Goodbye Sodexo, Hello Bon Appétit: Pepperdine Welcomes New Dining Service
- Good News: The Impact of Kindness
- Pepperdine Returns to Maskless Life
- COVID-19 Brain Fog Leaves Students Feeling Unmotivated
- Pepperdine to Launch Center for Faith and the Common Good on April 1
- Byron Johnson Discusses Human Flourishing and New Center at President’s Speaker Series
- C200 Women in Leadership Conference Calls All Students for More Female Empowerment
- LA County Pushes to Move Serious Offenders to Malibu
- Students Reflect on their Abroad Experience for Spring 2022
- Straus Institute Connects Caruso School of Law with a Larger Community
- ‘Wordle!’ App Creator Does Good With Mistaken Success
- Students Welcome the Addition of Howdy’s to the Caf
- Public Relations Office Holds a Mountain Lion Information Session
Perspectives
- Opinion: Say No To SATs
- Opinion: There Is a Need for More Diverse Faculty
- Opinion: Students Should Rethink Rate My Professor
- Opinion: Students Must Realize the Usefulness of Rate My Professors
- Staff Editorial: Not Just Answers, The Truth
- Opinion: Euphoria Isn’t for Everyone, and It Doesn’t Have To Be
- Opinion: ‘Coming Out’ — Optional or Obligatory?
Life and Arts
- Pepperdine Remains Committed to its Church of Christ Roots
- Multidimensional Identity: Beth Sun
- Dive Into the Majors: Business
- Streaming Services Boom in Popularity
- Students Give the Rundown on their Small Businesses
- Students Try Group Fitness Classes in a Journey to Activity
- Seaver Students Find Calm in the Midst of Stressful Schedules
- Malibu Faith Leaders Speak on Student Attendance in Church
- Student Content Creators Speak Out On The Clock Takeover
- Album Review: Knox Natural Moves Intentionally like the Sun with ‘Child of the Sun’
Sports
- Housing Policy, Higher Salaries Mark Improvements for Minor League Baseball Players
- Students Stay Active Abroad: Physical Education, Adventure and the Outdoors
- Jay Yoon Reflects on Four Years at Pepperdine
- Hot Shots: The Superior Swiss Super League
- Climbing Club Finds a Foothold at Pepperdine
- Short-Handed No. 6 Women’s Tennis Strolls Past No. 58 BYU
- ‘Culture Wins Championships,’ Swim and Dive Secures First Championship in Program History
- Where are They Now?: Kessler Edwards Shines in NBA Rookie Campaign
