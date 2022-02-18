Graphic Print Edition: 2-18-2022

News:
- Pepperdine Honors Black History Month
- Good News: The Joy of a Chair
- Early Admits Commit to Fall 2022
- A Day in the Life of Study Abroad: London Program Edition
- Pepperdine’s Newest Summer Program Flies to Uganda
- Eighth Annual Global Learning Week Promotes Global Citizenry
- Pepperdine’s Graduate Schools Establish a Rhythm in COVID-19 Protocol
- SGA Touts Lyft Partnership, Prepares for Spring Semester
- Organizations Begin Recruitment for Spring Semester
- Finding Home at Pepperdine — Upper-level Students Choose On or Off-Campus Housing
- Yes, They Can: Pepperdine Custodians Face the Pandemic at Half Capacity
- Part of the Family: What it Means to be a Pepperdine Legacy
Perspectives:
- Opinion: Why Those TikTok ‘For You’ Recommendations May Not Be The Best Thing For You
- Opinion: Keep Your Comments to Yourself
- Opinion: The World Is Your Oyster! (Terms and Conditions May Apply)
- Petty Perspectives: The Superb Starch — the True Power of a Potato
- Opinion: Embrace Neurodiversity
- Opinion: Quit Excusing Your Favorite NFL Player Because He is Good at Football
Life and Arts:
- ‘Dance in Flight’ Gives a Captivating Show
- Multidimensional Identity: Danica Christy
- Jackie Ferrari Gives Insight on High Performance Habits
- Students Stay Resolute on Resolutions
- First-year Influencers Comment on Social Media Fame
- Film Review: ReelStories Showcases Talented Student Filmmakers
- Picture Perfect: Finding the Best Photo Ops Near Pepp
- Pepperdine Students Indulge in Avocado Toast
- FKA Twigs Mixes her Vocals on ‘Caprisongs’
Sports:
- Pepperdine’s Track Teams Train for Certainty
- Become a Wave — A Deep Dive into the Recruitment Process
- Temporary Fitness Center Faces More Delays
- Pepperdine Hosts 22nd Annual Celebrity Sweat Flag Football Challenge
- Hot Shots: Saying No to Novak Djokovic
- Olympics Roundup: Winter 2022 Edition
- Opinion: PGM Picks Super Bowl LVI
____________________
Follow the Graphic on Twitter: @PeppGraphic