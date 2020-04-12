Listen and subscribe to our podcast from your mobile device:

In this episode, Ron Highfield joins host Lindsey Sullivan in the podcast studio to talk about the pursuit of God, and how to experience His presence in a culture that seems to undervalue the divine. Highfield is a Religion professor, theologian and author. As a professor, Highfield encourages students to search for God by first daring to ask the questions that secular culture often overlooks.

