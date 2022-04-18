Currents Magazine Spring 2022: Moments

|
- Letter From Editor
- Poem: The Little Moments
- Profile Katy Flinn Summits Mount Kilimanjaro
- ‘Is This a Picture or a Video?’ How Moments Create the Movie of Relationships
- Profile Morena Gonzales -Yap is Motivated by Matcha
- ‘It’s a Human Right’ Education Transforms Lives
- Competition and Connection Moments in Sports
- Profile Ethan Suh Runs on to the Pepperdine Baseball Team
- Fill in the Blank How People Heal Their Missing Moments
- Profile Ashtyn Adams Transforms an Expectation Into a Passion
- Weathering the Storm Navigating Moments of Change
- ‘Stealing Time’: How Still Photos Move Hearts
- Finding Hope in Every Moment
- Profile Sharon Wakio Advocates for International Students
- Local Community Members Offer Explorations of Their Faith
- Journeys in Identity Moments of Self Discovery
- Profile Randal Beeman Love Brings Him out of the Dark
- Profile Jayda Kechour Where It All Ve-Gan
